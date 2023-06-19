Y OPAS clients enjoy regular shopping trips

Ahwatukee seniors enjoy many services through the YMCA’s Outreach Program for Ahwatukee Seniors, or Y OPAS.
Y OPAS is an outreach organization for Ahwatukee seniors age
65 years or older. The mission of this program is to keep seniors in their homes.
Twice a month, the YMCA bus takes clients grocery shopping and to other popular stores.
One of the regulars for the shopping trips is Gloria Bartelt.
It is not every day you meet a Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award winner.
Gloria received that award two years ago in recognition of her almost 25,000 hours of volunteering at the Arizona Humane Society.
She has done numerous jobs, including training dogs to have good manners.
“Gloria is one of our long-time volunteers. We appreciate all of her hard work,” said Ashley Goebel, the Humane Society’s manager of volunteer services.
“Working with dogs is my passion,” said Bartelt. “I am currently taking care of Hutch, a 10-year-old mix who is blind. Hutch is such a sweetheart.”
Gloria also volunteers at the Forever Pet Sanctuary in Scottsdale.
“We provide the human touch to these older dogs. This organization focuses on senior dogs that have been abandoned or need to be rescued,” said Bartelt.
When Gloria is not volunteering, she likes attending the Y OPAS lunches.
“The social events are a good way to meet new friends,” she said.
Y OPAS also provides transportation to doctors or other destinations in the Ahwatukee area.
Gloria moved here from Wisconsin and has been in Ahwatukee for many years. Gloria has three sons and four grandchildren.
“This is a wonderful place to live. I am not real fond of the heat, but in time you get used to it” she said.
Volunteers can devote any amount of time they can spare to helping Y OPAS and its mission.
“Without volunteers, we could not provide these important services,” said Y OPAS Director Brenda Nichols.
To learn more about volunteering or becoming a client: 602-212-6088 or valleyymca.org/opas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.