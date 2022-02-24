Time to clean out those closets and garages: Keep Phoenix Beautiful is hosting one of its massive “I Recycle Phoenix” drop-off events.
During the event, 7 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 26, at Pecos Park, organizers hope to unload anywhere from 800 to 1,400 cars and keep an untold number of pounds of old junk out of landfills.
They’re accepting a huge range of items such as clothing, books, toys and household goods as well as donations of school supplies and non-perishable food and hygiene items for other local nonprofits.
Also, Security Document Destruction will accept up to five banker boxes of documents for shredding.
“We put all these different vendors together who repurpose stuff to keep it out of the landfill and give it a second life or harvest materials that can be used again,” said Tom Waldeck, president and CEO of Keep Phoenix Beautiful, which hosts four to five community recycling events a year.
“We’ve probably kept about a million pounds out of the landfill since we started this.”
Items that will not be accepted include CRT TVs and monitors, single-use batteries, fluorescent tubes, light bulbs, and household hazardous waste such as paint, tires and chemicals.
However, Westech Recyclers will be on hand to take old electronics. “They take out anything with value and repurpose it,” Waldeck noted.
If a laptop can be reused, they’ll scrub the hard drive and donate it to a school, for example. Waldeck said they’ve been seeing an uptick in this area as people upgrade their technology, particularly due to the increase in working and studying from home during the pandemic.
This is a contactless event.
“We ask them to pop their trunk and we’ll pull things out of their trunk and take it for them so they don’t even have to get out of their car,” Waldeck said.
Some of the items collected will be repurposed and sold at the Tempe thrift shop benefiting Treasures 4 Teachers, which also runs a low-cost store for school and art supplies solely for members who provide education.
The group also is asking for donations of pens, pencils, pencil sharpeners, erasers, dry erase markers and Post-It Notes.
Treasure for Teachers Executive Director Barbara Blalock of Ahwatukee founded the group out of her garage in 2003 and now annually serves about 4,000 teachers and 120,000 students.
Blalock began collecting donations when she was a regional preschool director for the YMCA trying to get accreditation for 13 sites statewide through the National Association for the Education of Young Children.
She needed to set up binders for policies and procedures, but there was no money for these basic needs.
Seeking supplies, Blalock approached Intel, which “catapulted the organization by taking us under their wing,” she recalled. They provided not only supplies, but also financial donations, volunteers and Treasures 4 Teachers’ first board chair. Contacts at Intel led to donors at other companies.
Blalock began to help other teachers who were spending their own money for classroom supplies.
“Most teachers tell us when they start the school year, they’re offered one ream of paper,” she remarked, “and after that, they have to figure it out themselves.”
Now, Staples donates on average 20 pallets a month of supplies, much of it paper.
I Recycle Phoenix also is seeking donations of gently used bicycles and parts for Bike Saviours Bicycle Collective in Tempe and non-perishable food, hygiene products and gently used clothing for Nourish Phoenix Food and Clothing Bank.
Keep Phoenix Beautiful is a nonprofit with a staff of seven and an intern devoted to improving quality of life in communities by fighting littering, promoting recycling and other beautification and education efforts. It began in 1982 and is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.
The group is a local arm of Keep America Beautiful, which was founded in 1953 by several large corporations to combat litter “when everyone was driving down the street throwing things out the windows,” Waldeck noted.
“Recycling became a big part of our national organization about 15 years ago,” Waldeck continued. “We were in schools already with litter education, so the recycling part of it was a natural.”
They also plant trees and run and consult on community gardens.
Keep Phoenix Beautiful gets about half of its $500,000 annual budget from the City of Phoenix Public Works Department and the rest mostly from corporate donors and foundations.
In addition to partnering on I Recycle Phoenix events, Keep Phoenix Beautiful and Treasures 4 Teachers are planning for next year’s Super Bowl, which will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. The last time the big game was here, the two groups repurposed materials such as reusable bags, corporate logo signs and fence scrim.
Waldeck said the shading on most of their community garden beds “have something to do with football,” and Blalock found material for art supplies and other uses.
“We got something like 120,000 reusable bags; we have about two cases left,” Blalock said. “It’s taken us four years to go through them, but they’ve been the best donation ever.”
She added that the group also appreciated a $10,000 donation from the Ahwatukee chapter of 100 Women Who Care, which will go toward Treasures 4 Teachers memberships for first-year teachers and extra classroom expenses.
I Recycle Phoenix
What: Drop-off of used items and donations; free shredding; no household waste.
Where: Pecos Park (west of the community center), 17010 S. 48th St., Ahwatukee
When: 7 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 26
Information: keepphxbeautiful.org/i-recycle-phoenix; info@keepphxbeautiful.org; 602-262-4820.
