Kids’ pandemic trauma inspires ‘Hope Talk’

Esperanza Lutheran Church wants to mirror its name – Spanish for ‘hope.”
The Ahwatukee church wants to bring hope to the community through a two-hour panel discussion about children’s and teen’s mental health 1-3 p.m. Sept 17 at the church, 2601 E. Thunderhill Place.
Interim Pastor Sarah Stadler said “Hope Talk” will focus on steps that parents or anyone caring for or about children can take to support and empower youngsters from birth through teens.
Held in the church sanctuary, the program features a panel of educators and mental health professionals.
The impetus for the program began last year when Pastor Sarah, as she is usually named, visited a classroom of 2-year-old toddlers at the Children of Hope Child Development Center Preschool on the church campus.
“These 2-year-old children were born during the pandemic. These were kids who didn’t leave the house, and when they did, people around them were masked,” she said. “I noticed they were unusually quiet, even during their snack time.”
Later, in conversation with longtime Children of Hope Preschool Director Lynn Hockenberger, Pastor Sarah was made more aware of the toll the pandemic had taken on these preschoolers and their interaction with others.
“We had this trauma, and it really was a trauma, collectively, with even young children affected. The first five years is such a critical stage of life,” she said. “They were fearful, they picked up on the fear and uncertainty of others around them.
“I remember telling Lynn, ‘Oh my goodness, I never thought about this affecting even young children.’”
“The COVID-19 pandemic had mental health repercussions for people of all ages,” Pastor Sarah added, stressing that hope is possible even in the aftermath of a pandemic that triggered anxiety disorders and disruption of routines worldwide.
“Along with the world at large, we’re seeing the devastating effects of the pandemic and other factors on our kids’ mental health,” she explained. “We also see members of our own community, and in particular our preschool students, heal and thrive when they receive the support they need.
“This support ranges from various kinds of therapies to classroom interventions to healthy, loving relationships with adults in their lives.”
Hockenberger helps provide those loving relationships, as do the preschool’s two teachers per class.
“We’ve noticed that our kiddos born during the pandemic seem to be a bit more cautious and unsure as they weren’t exposed to playdates, outings, trips to the store and story times at the library; things we took for granted before the pandemic,” said Hockenberger, preschool director for the last nine years.
“We also noticed an increase in referrals for speech and occupational therapy to help improve motor skills, balance and coordination, as well as other developmental concerns,” she said.
“Now, since coming to school and having opportunities to engage with other children and receiving strong social-emotional supports and environments with trained teachers, our students are doing well. I think it has also been helpful for parents to have that social network again after the isolation of the pandemic.”
Another panel member for the Hope Talk program is clinical psychologist Lauren Taveras, an Ahwatukee resident whose Coral Valley Psychological Services, founded in March 2020 in Ahwatukee.
“At Coral Valley, we are continuing to see the impact of COVID, mostly upon children and adolescents for whom we offer comprehensive psychological evaluations,” she said. “This impact tends to involve academic delays as well as emotional challenges like social anxiety, generalized anxiety, and depression.
“It seems to us that the social isolation thrust upon kids through school closures had the most harmful effects.”
Taveras, who will address anxiety in children and teens during her portion of Hope Talk, said she’s also concerned about how the pandemic impacted parents “in a powerful way.”
As a result of that concern, she will soon launch an eight-week parent support group at Coral Valley.
“Parents are the number one most important tool in addressing anxiety among their children and families, so the aim of this group will be to build them up and set them up for success, arming them with evidence-based tools to support their little - and not so little ones,” said Taveras.
Hope Talk will include take-home resources, community contacts and light refreshments for attendees.
“We invite our whole community to learn along with us how to best support our kids so that they can grow into joyous, confident adults,” said Pastor Sarah Stadler, who served 12 years with Grace Lutheran Church in downtown Phoenix before becoming interim pastor at Esperanza last year.
“We aim to share practical, solution-focused information that uplifts our community at large,” she added. “We probably all have kids in our lives – our own children, grandchildren, neighbors, church members, students or scouts – whom we could better support and encourage.
We just need the tools. All are welcome to come and learn, connect, and recognize we are all in this together.”
The inaugural Hope Talk is open to the public. Information: MyEsperanza.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.