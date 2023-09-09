New kind of Scouting program forming here

A new kind of Scouting experience has formed in Ahwatukee and the organizers are extending an invite to any male or female member of the Boy Scouts of America between the ages of 14 and 20.
As the name implies, BSA Venturing Crew 1903 promises plenty of exciting excursions and opportunities for an advanced level of leadership.
The youth-led and youth-inspired program is guided by adult mentors and members “choose the activities which matter to them and develop essential skills such as leadership, event-planning, organization, communication and responsibility through the planning and execution of the selected activities,” said Jeremy Piwowarczyk, founding committee chair, adding:
“This is, of course, all done while having fun.”
Crew 1903 is open to Scouts who are already members of existing Scouting units.
An informational meeting about the Venturing program and Crew 1903 will be held at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at Mountain View Lutheran Church, 11002 S. 48th St., Ahwatukee. For questions, email azcrew1903@gmail.com.
Chris Grosjean is the crew advisor; her position is similar to the of a scoutmaster.
Piwowarczyk said six Scouts already have registered and any Scout who joins in the crew’s first year will be considered a founding member.
A Scout since the second grade who has been a Leader in Pack 178 for the last six years, Piwowarczyk also has been active in the BSA Gila River District for which he is membership committee chair.
Troop in Ahwatukee as my son moves from the Cub Scout program to the Scouts BSA program.
Grosjean began her Scouting journey when her sons became Boy Scouts. They also have earned Eagle rank.
She served as a Cub Master in Pack 178, Scoutmaster in Troop 17 and has been an advisor and commissioner. At all Scouting levels, her role has been focused on mentoring the youth members and helping to develop them into independent leaders who seek to serve others.
Venturing has been around in Scouting for many years in the BSA, Piwowarczyk said, “though it is not the first type of Scouting that people think of when they hear ‘Boy Scouts.’
“Beyond the focus on youth leadership, Venturing provides opportunities for activities that are not always available to Scouts in traditional Scouting units,” he said.
Those activities can include whitewater rafting, 100 mile and week-long back country backpacking adventures, rappelling and climbing.
The Venturing Crew “also will do many traditional Scouting activities,” he added. Those include everything from “a simple hike or mountain bike ride to performing service projects in the community. “
“Venturing also differs from other Scouting programs in that the scouts, not the adult leaders, are the ones primarily determining what activities the unit will have throughout the year; letting the experience be tailored more to the specific interest of the Scouts involved than a fixed program.”
He noted, “Venturing was also unique in the BSA in that it has always been a Coed form of Scouting, long before changes to the Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA programs opened them up for female Scouts.”
Given that Crew 1903 is just forming, Piwowarczyk said he and Grosjean want to give the members the chance “to define their own adventures throughout the year, work to plan and fund them and in the end have the experience they created.
“As adult leaders in a crew we are there to mentor and guide the Scouts but the vision is that the crew will become what the Scouts wish for it to be focusing on those adventures and activities,” he explained.
Piwowarczyk said the big factor in forming Venturing Crew 1903 was the fact that such a Scouting unit was not available in Ahwatukee.
“Currently there is not another Venturing crew within 10 miles of Ahwatukee and only four within a 20-mile radius,” he said.
