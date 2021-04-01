As Ahwatukee high school seniors begin homing in on post-graduation plans, Ahwatukee Republican Women hope they remember to apply for their annual Marjorie Miner Scholarship.
Meanwhile, Ahwatukee residents who are graduating from high school this year can apply for the Marjorie Miner Scholarship, which was established in 2011 in honor of the longtime Republican activist – who has been a member of ARW since it was founded in 2005.
Applicants must live in Ahwatukee and be registered Republicans and the deadline is April 30.
Marjorie (White) Miner became politically active in 1936 at age 9 when she supported the candidacy of Republican Alfred Landon, who was running against Democratic President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
At age 21, she registered to vote as a Republican and has voted Republican in every election. She has been a block worker, election judge and has chaired several Republican committees, including the Idaho State Republican Committee. At one point, she was the only woman in the continental U.S. to be a state chairman and also serve on the National Executive Committee.
She participated in a goodwill trip behind the Iron Curtain, which included trips to West and East Berlin, Poland, St. Petersburg, Moscow, Hungary and Romania. The group also visited Vienna, Austria and Paris. Miner also ran for a Senate seat in the Idaho State Legislature but lost her election.
Miner also was a delegate to the 1972 Republican National convention in Miami, serving on the platform and rules committees. She was also a Reagan delegate to the 1976 Republican National convention in Kansas City and was a participant at the Institute of Politics Conference of State Party Chairmen at the JFK School of Government at Harvard University.
During the Reagan Administration, she lived in Washington, D.C., and worked in the office of Idaho Sen. Steve Symms.
After moving to Arizona, Miner served as president of the Tempe Republican Women’s club, worked at election polls for numerous elections and has been a precinct committeewoman for 24 years.
Past recipients of the scholarship have been Desert Vista High grads Lacey Morris (2011), Allyson Marie Kolodziej (2012), Tess Marie Kimura (2013) and Jessica Marie Kolodziej (2014; Mountain Pointe High grads Sonia Serio (2015) and Madison Coffman, who tied in 2016 with co-recipient Michael Kolodziej of Desert Vista.
Other winners included Mountain Pointe grads Valeria Smith (2017) and Arika Patton (2018), 2019 Desert Vista grad Itzy Doyle and Corona del Sol Class of 2020 member Emma Stewart.
Scholarship applicants should include two letters of recommendation from other than a family member, a 250-500-word double-spaced essay incorporating their involvement volunteer service, extracurriculars, clubs and educational goals.
Completed applications should be sent to Ahwatukee Republican Women -Marjorie Miner Scholarship c/o Scholarship Committee, PO Box 93391, Phoenix, AZ 85070.
