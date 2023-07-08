Ahwatukee woman has contributed mightily to Y OPAS

After many years of volunteering and helping others, Kate Bibber now also receives rides from Ahwatukee YMCA’s Outreach for Ahwatukee Seniors, or Y OPAS, when she needs them.
Kate relocated to Arizona in 1987 and relocated her elderly parents to Ahwatukee also.
In 2001 her recently widowed mother was no longer able to drive. Kate had a busy career and found herself in a similar situation to many families today who find it difficult to take time from work to take their elderly relatives to medical appointments.
Her mother, Viola, required rides to medical appointments, the grocery store and to get her hair done. Not sure where to turn for help, they ran across an article in the Ahwatukee Foothills News about a volunteer organization recently started at the Mountain View Lutheran Church that offered free rides for seniors who lived in Ahwatukee.
Newly formed OPAS (Outreach Programs for Ahwatukee Seniors) was exactly what the two women were looking for. Signing her mother up with OPAS helped Kate not to worry or to have to take time off work.
With limited spare time, she appreciated how valuable the program’s volunteers were in their lives. Viola became good friends with the volunteer drivers as well as other seniors in the area through the OPAS social events, including Tai Chi classes and her own book club, keeping her stuck at home while Kate was working.
Kate stumbled into technology in college. Since she loved puzzles, technology was a perfect fit for her analytical mind.
While working in DC, she helped implement the program for Direct Deposit of Social Security payments to financial organizations. In Arizona, she worked for the Chandler City Court and then for the Arizona Supreme Court, where she helped implement an online system for people to pay fines and to facilitate collection of overdue fines and fees.
Kate had just retired when OPAS moved to the Ahwatukee Foothills Family YMCA in 2006 to become Y OPAS. She volunteered to help with the technology aspects of the transition and has been volunteering ever since.
She also volunteered to drive elderly people in the area to enable them to maintain their independence as well as have a bit of fun. She has worked at the Y OPAS office since 2006, helping seniors make appointments for services.
She helped Y OPAS select and implement the on-line interactive Ride Scheduler system. The software allows volunteers to choose any available appointment right from their phone when they have time to help a senior by driving, changing a furnace filter, reading mail for a visually impaired senior, or even making a phone call or social visit.
Seeing the success of Y OPAS for over 20 years, Kate feels that by volunteering, she has helped ensure Y OPAS would still be there when she got older and needed them herself – sort of like paying on an insurance policy.
She still volunteers for the Y OPAS office and does other admin functions mostly from home, but at almost 80, she now has some physical limitations and has become a Y OPAS client herself. She’s still grateful for all the volunteers who help seniors to remain independent in their own homes.
One of her favorite memories was watching the faces of the seniors at a holiday luncheon with an Elvis impersonator that interacted with the clients while singing to them. Another favorite memory of Kate’s was in 2009 when she asked if she could get some Y OPAS clients over 90 to participate in a golf charity event by doing 100 holes on the putting green.
Kate’s mother and a friend were both 91 and played 100 holes in the tournament (with a little help picking up the balls.) Sadly, both are gone now.
Y OPAS seniors can sign up for rides to play dominoes, attend a 2-hour art class, attend lunches or go on bus trips for shopping at Fry’s, Michaels, Hobby Lobby – and even to view holiday lights from the bus.
Kate is on the Y OPAS Advisory Council and is passionate about the value Y OPAS adds to our community.
After the overwhelming success of Y OPAS in Ahwatukee, the Valley of the Sun YMCA has expanded the program’s reach Scottsdale and the Southwest Valley.
For more information on becoming a client or a Y OPAS volunteer, contact valleyymca.org/opas or call 602-212-6088.
