Armer Foundation helping stricken girl

Kennedy Headlee loves gymnastics, especially the Arizona Gymnastics team from the University of Arizona.
The 8-year-old cheered and smiled watching “her team” compete at the NCAA Regional Semifinals in March, focusing on the action live on her tablet as she sat on a hospital bed at Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
In September 2022, the University of Arizona Gymnastics team “signed” her as the newest member during a Team IMPACT Signing Day celebration. Team Impact is a nonprofit that matches children, facing serious or chronic illnesses, with college and university sports teams.
A a week-old infant, she was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis and two years ago Kennedy endured her first attack of severe pancreatitis – a swelling of the organ located behind the stomach.
It was hoped it was a one-time only event although approximately 85% to 90% of cystic fiibrosis patients have pancreatic insufficiency, meaning the body doesn’t pass certain chemicals, called enzymes, from the pancreas into the intestines properly.
While visiting relatives in Chicago with her parents Kirstin and Tyson Headlee in April 2022, Kennedy was rushed to a hospital with another painful bout of pancreatitis; this time it required a 10-day hospital stay.
Three weeks after returning home, Kennedy was rushed to Phoenix Children’s Hospital with yet dangerous inflammation of her pancreas.
The youngster faced three more pancreatitis bouts that year and then three more this year – all requiring hospitalization.
Now one of the Armer Foundation for Kids’ newer “Armer Kids,” Kennedy has received some hopeful news after intensive research by the Headlee’s discovered the Pancreas Care Center at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
While there for testing in April, Kennedy was found to have a genetic marker (CPA1) that predisposes her to early onset pancreatitis.
Because she was determined to have chronic pancreatitis, it will require surgical removal of her pancreas, spleen, appendix and gallbladder in what is known as a total pancreatectomy with islet autotransplantation.
Kennedy and her parents will face eight to 12 weeks in Cincinnati for the surgery, recovery and required post-op care.
The good news is her problematic and painful pancreas attacks will be eliminated, and yet, her parents note, other health hurdles remain.
“Once Kennedy has her surgery, she will no longer be able to have pancreatitis,” her mother explained. “She will be diabetic, though, but the hope is with the surgery, when they put the islets into the liver, that the islets will ‘wake up’ and Kennedy won’t be diabetic after a year or so.”
Her cystic fibrosis will be a continuing issue, but manageable, said her mother.
The surgery at CCH is slated for Sept. 19; Her birthday six days later will be spent in the intensive care unit.
“I get emotional talking about it,” admitted Kirstin as she reviewed the past painful eight months and her youngest daughter’s upcoming surgery, so far from home.
“Kennedy is the strongest kid I know; no matter what you put in front of her, she will overcome,” Kirstin said of the youngest of her four children.
“Kennedy does struggle with having to go to the hospital and not being able to be a kid, but she’s a trooper and actually keeps me strong because of how strong she is.”
Kennedy’s siblings are all teens: Cooper, 17, Kylie, 16 and Boeden, 15.
Tyson Headlee, a SkiSafe (cq) Insurance maritime claims adjuster who works remotely, will be with Kennedy the entire time in Cincinnati while Kirstin, who works at Phoenix-based Patrick Motorsports, will also be with her daughter the first week and intermittent weekends.
Costs for this necessitated travel and accommodations are among the ways the Armer Foundation for Kids is helping the Headlee family.
“The Armer Foundation has been able to help us raise money that we can use for any medical expenses, such as flights to Cincinnati or any medical bills that we receive,” explained Kirstin.
“And yes, all donations made through the Armer Foundation for Kennedy go directly to our family.”
Tyson expressed his thankfulness for Armer Foundation for Kids’ assistance that is enabling Kennedy’s surgery at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Pancreatic Center, ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the top pediatric hospital in the nation.
“We are so grateful for the Armer Foundation because without them, we wouldn’t have the resources or funds for Kennedy to be able to have the surgery,” he said.
The Ahwatukee nonprofit Armer Foundation, founded in 2019 by Matt and Jennifer Armer, currently has 19 children, ages infant through 17 years, on their Armer Kids list as shown on their website, ArmerFoundation.org.
Each child’s photo is accompanied by a succinct backstory of what health conditions they’re battling.
Kennedy is number 18 of the 19 currently assisted by the organization that is “dedicated to easing the financial burdens of families with children battling extreme medical conditions”.
Such help requires a solid base of supporters. A major fundraiser, the Fourth Annual Shine Your Light Gala, is set for Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Sheraton Grand at Wildhorse Pass. More information and ticket sales are at armerfoundation.org.
