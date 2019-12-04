An Ahwatukee woman is hoping people can help her and her family with her mother’s mounting medical bills.
Janeane Aganon said her mother, Joreen, has been suffering from the aftermath of cancer surgery, radiation and chemotherapy for four months and the bills are mounting.
Unfortunately, due to extensive radiation, part of her colon was burned, resulting in her having to wear an ostomy bag,” Janeane said.
“Her doctor informed her that the bag would be temporary for only six weeks. As of now, it has been over 4 months since the surgery and the ostomy bag has caused her extreme pain and complications.”
The doctor said he can’t perform reconnective surgery until she heals, and Joreen faces more expensive treatment even after he does.
“Her oncologist said she still has to undergo more chemo and radiation as the cancer is still apparent in her lymph nodes,” Janeane said.
“With all these stressful procedures and medical bills, this entire process has caused a serious strain on my mom, my family and myself.”
Carolyn Goff Kunkel, a family friend, has set up an account on gofundme.com, hoping to raise $5,000, noting on the site “large out-of-pocket costs, and copays, her medical expenses are mounting.”
So far it has garnered about $3,700 in donations, which Kunkel said will “help relieve some of the financial stress she is under and allow her to focus all her energy on fighting cancer.”
To help, search “Joreen Aganon” on gofundme.com.
