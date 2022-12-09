Ahwatukee counselor slates holiday grief session

Gigi Veasey, a therapist and executive director at Alcohol Recovery Solutions and GNV Counseling and Consultation Services in Ahwatukee, wrote a book to help people deal with grief called “Me After You: Surviving the Loss of a Loved One.” Now, she’s opening her office for a free grief session for people who are finding it tough to handle the loss of a loved one during the holidays. (AFN file photo)