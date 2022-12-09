Ahwatukee counselor slates holiday grief session

As a therapist and counselor in Ahwatukee, Gigi Veasey tries to help people heal.
And the holidays can be an especially hurtful time for people who have lost a loved one or look with regret on their past.
That’s why Veasey, executive director of GNV Counseling and Consultation Services in Ahwatukee is opening her office from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, for a free and informal gathering.
People can come in, talk, listen, sing or simply, find comfort in the company of others who share their pain as part of Veasey’s special session.
Her “Jingle Jingle, Let’s Mingle” session is her acknowledgement of National Grief Awareness Week so that people who are grieving can honor their loved ones – and find some relief to the anguish.
“Grief can be overwhelming, especially during the holidays,” said Veasey. “We have experienced so much loss, especially over these last few years, sometimes without the ability to grieve and honor those we love.”
That was a reference to a time that probably most people would life to put into the rear view mirror as the crushing impact of the pandemic this time two years made it impossible for some people to say goodbye in person to a dying loved one – or even gather for a memorial service.
“We will share pictures, stories and create memory ornaments, said Veasey, who also hopes to read a few passages form her recently published book, “Me After You: Surviving the Loss of a Loved One.”
While she has seen many people struggling with substance abuse, depression and anxiety, Veasey said that in recent years she has seen “so much more grief and heightened anxiety, isolation and relationship problems.”
And while she has continued to deal with people’s struggles with issues ranging from coping skills and career counseling to weight loss and relationships, her main focus these days is grief.
“I have been working with grieving clients for almost 40 years now and developed a therapeutic process to help with healing and I wanted to share it,” Veasey explained.
People who would like to join Veasey are asked to RSVP by emailing info@bigsteptorecovery.com or texting 480-496-9760.
