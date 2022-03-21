Ahwatukee freelance writer Lauren Topor Reichert has self-published an illustrated children’s book about a difficult topic – physical disability – from the perspective of a happy-go-lucky dog.
She released “Sprinkle the Dog” March 9 to coincide with National Disability Awareness Month.
“We’re in such a time when representation really matters,” Topor Reichert said. “I thought it would be important to tell this tale through Sprinkle and her family so if a child had a disability they’d be able to relate to it.”
Sprinkle is based on her own dog, Karma, a terrier mix that will be 12 in April.
She was diagnosed at age 7 with intervertebral disc disease, a spinal degeneration that causes painful mobility issues. It affects about 2% of dogs; some, like terriers and dachshunds, are more susceptible.
“We’ve had a really fortunate run,” Topor Reichert noted. “After she had her X-rays and her scans, the vet essentially told us if she would continue expressing pain and symptoms of IVDD that surgery would come into play. She rallied, and her symptoms dissipated. We started her on a joint supplement that she takes daily and she lives an energetic life.”
The idea for “Sprinkle the Dog” just popped into her head in the middle of the night, Topor Reichert recalled.
“I jumped out of bed and started writing and everything flowed,” she said. “I’ve never had a process in writing that unfolded in that way.”
She wrote the story in late 2020 during the pandemic when she was thinking about what she wanted to do next and decided she wanted to pursue more creative outlets.
“I sat on it for about a year-and-a-half before I asked my cousin to do the illustrations,” she remarked.
Illustrator Isabel Topor, who graduated from high school in May 2021, had always been interested in the arts and is currently pursuing an arts career, Topor Reichert noted.
“I was so impressed with how well she was able to put the emotions into the characters,” she said. “You see Sprinkle looking sad or the family looking happy or the vet pondering. That’s all her. She nailed it.”
Although Topor Reichert doesn’t have children of her own, she said, there are many small children in her extended family and among her friends.
None are disabled, but she said she hopes the book will be a conversation starter for kids with disabilities or to help kids understand what it might be like to feel different from the group.
“We go through Sprinkle feeling different and not like she quite fits in with the other dogs,” Topor Reichert explained.
“We have a doctor visit where she’s learning about her disability. We have her recovery and returning to the dog park where she meets her friends.”
Topor Reichert moved to Arizona in 2009 from a small town in rural Oregon to attend Arizona State University.
“I probably had some lecture classes that were bigger than the entire population of my hometown,” she laughed.
After graduating in 2013, she said, “I dipped my toe into the office environment and quickly learned it was not for me.”
She started freelancing, doing everything from writing for websites and magazines to copywriting and brand writing. She’s also a photographer.
However, Topor Reichert – whose taste in reading runs to darker, dystopian adult works – never imagined she’d write a book for children.
“Ever since I was a kid I always told myself I’m going to be a writer,” she noted. “I never thought I’d write a children’s book. It’s not something that was on my vision board.”
“Sprinkle the Dog” has a website, sprinklethedog.com, and is available on Amazon.
