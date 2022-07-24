Foundation hopes Aug. 6 gala can counter inflation’s impact

Attendees at Armer Foundation for Kids’ third annual gala Aug. 6 will be able to meet many of the ‘Armer Kids’ and their families who have been or are currently receiving help from the Ahwatukee-based nonprofit.
This year, the introduction will be by way of a video filmed and edited by South Mountain Films whose owners, Raphael and Susan Isaac, live in Ahwatukee.
At least nine families are featured on the video to be shown at the gala, the foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year.
As with many nonprofits, income has dropped and that means other families seeking assistance to help with their medical bills and other expenditures brought on by a child’s sudden illness or disease have to be turned away.
“Unfortunately, with times being tough for everyone, our donations have slowed down. Meaning, we are in a tough position having to turn families away that are struggling while their kids are fighting,” said co-founder Jennifer Armer, who with her husband Matt started the nonprofit in 2019.
The gala will be held at Ashley Castle, 1300 Price Road, Chandler from 5 to 10 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at Armerfoundation.org, or at the Armer Foundation for Kids Thrift Shop at 9830 S. 51st in Ahwatukee or by calling 480-257-3254.
“This night is always a special one for us,” said Jennifer Armer. “Not only is it our biggest fundraiser of the year but it’s also a great time for everyone to hear the inspirational stories of the families that have been helped over the years, and shows the difference our fundraising dollars have made in the community.
“It’s always our goal to ensure that no child should see their family stressed due to a medical condition, and this evening helps us do just that.”
Armer said attending the gala will help the nonprofit’s coffers, as will additional donations on their webpage ArmerFoundation.org.
“If you can’t attend, even just spreading the word to friends and family about what we are trying to do is always appreciated,” she said.
One of the first families interviewed and filmed by South Mountain Films was Ahwatukee resident Ann Trent and her daughter Hope, 13.
It has been a long haul for the two of them starting with Hope’s unexplained dizzy spells and headaches. Then, in the first week of December 2020, Ann Trent was told the doctors had found a mass.
Her only daughter had a rare childhood brain tumor known as Juvenile Pilocytic Astrocytoma.
She was admitted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital’s ICU and on Dec. 8 underwent surgery to remove the tumor, receive a craniotomy to access and resect the tumor, and have two plates inserted in her head.
In the year and a half since her diagnosis, Hope has endured numerous procedures, said her mother.
“Hope has been in the MRI tube 11 times now,” Susan said, “She’s had nine MRIs, an MRA (magnetic resonance angiogram), and an MRV (magnetic resonance venography). Also notable is that she’s had excruciating occipital nerve-blocking injections into the back of her head, and three rounds of 31 Botox injections all over her head and neck. Nothing has worked. Nothing.”
“Hope’s latest med to reduce her cerebrospinal fluid is not making her feel any better, sadly,” her mother continued. “In an appointment with her neurologist last week, Hope was to discontinue that medication immediately, allow a few days for it to get out of her system, and be admitted for a lumbar puncture to check the pressure of her cerebrospinal fluid as well as check for inflammation.
“If the labs come back good, she’ll start a high dose IV migraine medication.”
Her daughter is also slated to see a gastroenterologist to hopefully help her overcome the chronic stomach pain and nausea she’s experienced these past months.
Ann and Hope Trent recount their story for the video and depending on Hope’s progress, they plan to attend.
Despite the continuing health setbacks, and its mental toll on mother and daughter, Trent said she wants to show her gratitude to The Armer Foundation. She says the foundation has helped her through difficult emotional and financial struggles.
“Goodness, it’s hard for me to express in words what The Armer Foundation means to me,” Susan said. “They’ve saved me from drowning in medical debt. I’m a single mom living on a public teacher’s salary. I do not receive any kind of child support from her dad, I tutor year-round, even weekends, just to make ends meet.
“I’ve had to cancel so many tutoring slots because of medical appointments or sometimes when I just needed to sit and snuggle with her when her pain is really bad,” she said.
“The Armer Foundation has enabled me to focus my time and devotion to Hope’s health and numerous appointments at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, our primary care physician, physical therapy, and soon, emotional support therapy for Hope who had been seeing a psychologist on Zoom through PCH, but I think she’d benefit from something in person,” she said.
“If, in addition, I had to worry about paying my utilities or paying a PCH bill, I would be in a much, much worse state. I know Jennifer Armer works days, nights, and weekends to support families like mine. In fact she also helps the families of two of my former students, one of whom tragically died of cancer last year.
“She is an invaluable member of our community. The depth and breadth of her loving care will stay with those of us who know her and love her for a lifetime,” Trent continued. “My only hope is that I can pay it forward.”
Filming the various families helped by The Armer Foundation for the presentation Raphael Isaac, owner and executive producer of South Mountain Films, and his wife Susan Isaac, director of operations.
“We’ve been customers of The Armer Foundation thrift shop on 51st Street for some time; we often drop off clothing and household items for donation,” Susan said.
“One day when I was there, Jennifer mentioned the gala. I told her that my husband, Rafi, and I own a video production company, and to let us know if she needed our help with anything. A few weeks later, she told me that they would love to do a video of some of the families that Armer Foundation has worked with to show at the gala. She sent me a list of families that wanted to be interviewed, and we were off and running.”
Susan stressed, “Because of The Armer Foundation’s generosity, these families can be in the hospital or at home with their dependent children instead of out working second and third jobs to be able to afford their deductibles, medical equipment, or other costly necessities — including training for a seizure dog.
“We have yet to leave an interview dry-eyed.”
