Local class trains people to aid motorcycle crash victims

What would you do if you came upon an accident involving a motorcycle? More to the point, would you know what to do?
Ahwatukee resident Lisa Malachowsky is trained to know and teach others and now she’s slated classes this year in Ahwatukee to help spread the word.
On Saturday, Feb. 11, Malachowsky, who is certified in accident scene management, will conduct a seven-hour class at Pritchette Physical Therapy, 4730 E. Warner Road. Cost is $100 and a $50 scholarship is available at the Arizona Motorcycle Safety & Awareness Foundation by applying at amsaf.org/asm.
After registering for the scholarship, participants must register for the class at accidentscene.org. Other classes are planned in Ahwatukee once a month through October, though the locations have not been set yet.
According to accident statistics compiled by the Arizona Department of Transportation for 2021 – the most recent available – motorcycle accidents accounted for 2,672 of the 234,783 crashes that occurred that year. They claimed 185 lives and injured 2,115 people.
Because rendering first aid in the first five to 30 minutes can be critical – especially while waiting for a trained first responder – to saving a biker’s life or sparing him or her life-changing injuries, Malachowsky said this class is something every person should consider.
Special training is required to prevent a well-intentioned person from doing the wrong thing that would worsen an injury.
For example, when asked if her class would help people come to the aid of a stricken bicyclist, Malachowsky sternly replied, “No.” Removing the helmet on a motorcyclist requires a different technique from taking one off a bicyclist, she explained, because the headgear is heavier and fits differently.
Saving lives and sparing injuries are only part of Malachowsky’s mission in life.
There’s another part that’s a lot more fun for her: she also has revved up a business called Dive N Ride Adventures, using her experience as a motorcyclist since age 12 and a scuba diver since 1986 and a certified diving teacher with the Professional Association of Diving Instructors since 1994.
After plumbing the depths of bodies of water around the world – her favorite spot is off the Indonesia coast – and tooling around globally on motorcycles, she is offering two adventures this year, one by sea and one by land.
“When you’ve got the wanderlust to travel, and you’re a scuba diver, the world can be your oyster,” she writes in her blog. “I’ve been diving internationally since the early ‘90s and I still have a list of places that I want to visit – or revisit. My preference is to go on scuba trips using dedicated live-aboard scuba diving boats as it allows you to immerse yourself completely in diving and get to some less visited dive sites.”
For the first trips offered by her fledgling business, Malachowsky is going big.
On Dec. 1-10, she is leading a LGBTQ-friendly dive trip aboard a 90-foot boat to Baja California Sur, where participants can explore the Sea of Cortez, inspecting sunken ships, swimming with sea lions and “see more spectacular tropical fish than we can count.”
On Sept. 8-23, Malachowsky is leading a motorcycle escapade through Portugal and Spain that will traverse the Douro Valley and the Pyrenees Mountains, with 14 of the 16 days on the road while spending the night in what she called luxury hotels and guest quarters. The trip will begin in Portugal and end on the sandy beaches of the Mediterranean Sea.
Participants will have a choice of motorcycle size to rent – and a choice between three- and two-wheeled bikes – and a van will take care of their luggage as they cruise the roads.
For more details, contact Malachowsky at 925-759-4360 or lisa@divenrideadventures.com and check out her website, divenrideadventures.com.
