National Charity League here works with refugee project

The Ahwatukee Foothills Chapter of National Charity League is marking five years of a philanthropy partnership with the Welcome to America Project, a nonprofit serving Phoenix area refugees that is celebrating its 20th anniversary.
“We want to bring our community together – volunteers, donors, staff, board and the refugees,” said Welcome to America Community Ambassador Mike Sullivan.
“We’ll celebrate the importance of welcomes and thank the many who have made our 20 years of welcomes possible. We are simply a conduit for the community’s kindness. Our service is done by volunteers and everything that we share with refugees is donated,“ he said.
The Charity League’s member mothers and daughters give nearly 300 hours a year to the nonprofit by attending weekend volunteer shifts at their Tempe location.
They help sort donations, pack items, join staff to greet refugees, work on clothing closets and engage in other activities.
“They are fantastic human beings and connect well on a personal level with refugees we greet,” Sullivan said. It’s not easy to walk into a stranger’s home, one who might not share your language or your culture. AFNCL does so with loving hearts.
“Seeing them in action is absolutely inspiring. The daughters and moms are selfless, exhibiting true community spirit in every encounter… I strongly recommend this organization as a place for mothers and daughters to bond doing the right things,” explains Sullivan.
The Charity League chapter conducts drives routinely to gather needed items like clothing and hygiene supplies for refugees.
At the chapter’s movie night,
members filled up the non-
profit’s warehouse with donated clothing and hygiene supplies,” according to chapter President Suzanne Rinker.
“We’re committed to the development of mothers and daughters as leaders and want to improve our community with support in the form of donations and volunteerism,” said Rinker.
The chapter welcomes Ahwatukee mothers who live in ZIP codes 85048, 85045 and 85044 to join with their daughters who are currently in 6th through 9th grade in any school.
The Welcome To America Projects assists some 5,000 refugees a year, many from Afghanistan and potentially from Ukraine.
Their hope is to impact those that settle in the Phoenix metro area and accelerate refugees’ pace towards well-being and self sufficiency.
“There is only one difference between refugees and us: Circumstance,” Sullivan said. Something happened outside of a refugee’s control that did not happen to us.
“War, ethnic genocide, religious persecution, child trafficking. They are in crisis and need help. We are in a position to take action. How we act defines our community and Phoenix is proving to be a welcoming one.”
The 20th anniversary celebration of The Welcome to America Project will be held 8-9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at ASU Skysong, Building 3, 1365 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale.
Founded in 2002, the nonprofit helps refugee families who have usually been in refugee camps for 10 or more years and come from countries all over the world. In its 20 years, WTAP has welcomed more than 15,000 refugees from over 40 countries. Information: wtap.org.
Founded in 1925, the National Charity League is a nonprofit for mothers and their daughters in grades 7-12. There are over 290 chapters and 200,000 members and alumnae. More than 200 members belong to the Ahwatukee Foothills chapter and volunteer at over 20 local philanthropies.
The organization fosters mother-daughter relationships through leadership development, philanthropy, community service and cultural experiences. Information: nationalcharityleague.org/chapter/ahwatukeefoothills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.