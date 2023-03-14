2 Summit School students publish dystopian novel

Two 8th grade students at Summit Middle School in Ahwatukee are basking in the light of accomplishment – and amazon.com.
Sadie Peterson, 13, and her 14-year-old classmate Sydney Hardy just published a dystopian novel, “Divided by Seasons,” that is on sale on amazon.com in both digital and paperback formats.
The novel is set in a dystopian society in which the world is split up into the four seasons based on personality traits.
Four teens are given roles they never expected to receive and confront potentially harmful situations that involved a corrupt regime.
The girls started the project in September 2021, spent six months writing it and almost another year fine-tuning it before going to market.
They describe the four teenaged main characters as “living in worlds they don’t quite belong to” who “learn horrible things about the places they called home.”
The book already has garnered a few online reviews from readers.
One posted on amazon: “Loved it! What a page turner. Once I started reading I could not stop. I want more! Read it all in 1 day, same day delivered.”
Another reader said, “I really enjoyed this book. Anna was a great character who was maybe too relatable at times.”
Surprisingly, only Sydney, daughter of Scott and Barbara Hardy, said her favorite subject is literature.
Sadie, the daughter of Kevin and Laurie Peterson, likes math and wants to be a teacher when she gets older.
Sadie said writing the novel was somewhat challenging.
“For me, my biggest challenge was getting the ideas to write the book and keep going even when I really didn’t want to,” she said.
Sadie added that she and Sydney worked both together and individually on writing the book.
“We would either write at the same time, or we would write at different times, but before we started to write, we would read over what the other added to the document.”
As for the genesis of their joint project, Sydney said that while they were inspired by Veronica Roth’s “Divergent,” the idea of the book “just came out of the blue.”
And while their characters’ names were largely selected out of the blue, Sydney added, “some were named after our dogs and parents and some smaller characters were named after our teachers.”
Sydney also admitted that her biggest challenge was “trying to find motivation during the editing stage.”
“It’s why finally publishing the book took so long,” she added. “We spent a lot of time doing nothing.”
But of course, they did a lot more than “nothing.” And proving that is easy: they’re working on a sequel.
