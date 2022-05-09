Local Girl Scout wins Gold Award with saguaro project

When faced with the death of the saguaro cactus in her front yard, Phoenix Girl Scout and environmentalist Ella Werre sprang into action to find a solution to this growing problem, securing a Gold Award honor for her efforts.
“We were greatly saddened by how sudden ours fell and how it appeared as if its roots were rotting,” said Ella.
The fall inspired Ella to research saguaro cactus health in Arizona and find out how she can contribute to saving them.
“I wanted to learn more about why saguaros fall over, especially in urban areas where there are more fallen than usual,” said Ella. “It was important to me because everyone in Arizona has a connection to these iconic plants.”
To complete her mission of raising awareness and educating the public, Ella created a brochure on saguaro health and the factors, like climate change, that are affecting their lifespans in urban areas.
An additional element to Ella’s project was her website: saveoursaguarosaz.com. Here she shared images of fallen and healthy saguaros in Phoenix and the multiple factors that contribute to their health.
In addition to the educational material, Ella also created a project on iNaturalist, a social network dedicated to mapping and sharing observations of biodiversity across the globe.
“My project on iNaturalist allowed users to log saguaros that they see in their community, creating a count of the population which scientists can use to measure saguaro health,” said Ella.
Ella’s project has made an impact on the community and has even been picked up by a graduate student and their advisor, who is a scientist at the Desert Botanical Garden. The duo is using the Girl Scout’s iNaturalist project to locate saguaros in Phoenix to collect genetic samples and research the diversity of the urban saguaro population.
Despite completing her project during the pandemic and running into challenges such as finding expert researchers to speak to, Ella’s Gold Award project taught her important lessons on the power of perseverance.
“I learned a lot about how to persevere and I feel like this project helped me feel like myself again. I know now that the best remedy for a lack of motivation is to dedicate time to an interesting idea or project,” said Ella.
Though Ella has been a Girl Scout for 12 years, she still has the same passion for the organization and appreciates the positive change that Girl Scouts has had on her life.
“I’ve have been able to grow up surrounded by strong, powerful women role models and I have learned so many new skills through camps, activities, and badges,” said Ella. “It has allowed me to become a cultured, knowledgeable and intelligent young woman.”
As a Girl Scout Gold Award, Ella has proved herself as a changemaker and innovator in her community, earning the highest honor for the organization. The prestigious Gold Award gives an edge to girls not just personally, but professionally as well with research showing that 99 percent of Gold Award alums take on leadership roles in their everyday lives.
Since her project, Ella has graduated from Mountain Pointe High School and attends Michigan State University with a major in biochemistry and molecular biology.
“I consider myself someone who cares deeply and strongly about the environment. I am glad I was able to complete a project that brings more attention to climate change, and how it directly affects things that we might take for granted,” said Ella.
