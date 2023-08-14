Ahwatukee prof slates homeless outreach efforts

An Ahwatukee professor’s Project Humanities at Arizona State University has completed its virtual Podcast Club events and is now looking forward to a fall season that includes its Hacks for Humanities.
But this month, the award-winning program founded by Dr. Neal Lester, Foundation Professor of English at ASU, also has scheduled two of its Service Saturdays outreach efforts to homeless people in downtown Phoenix.
The biweekly outreach efforts are this Saturday, Aug. 12 and Aug. 26.
Project Humanities has had a busy summer, Lester said, that started with its second annual Research Ambassadors Showcase that completed its Research Ambassadors Program, which Lester said “provides an opportunity for undergraduate students to complete a research-based applied project that considers a social justice issue under the direction of a faculty mentor.”
Ambassadors shared their research and findings for topics such as “Autism & Policing,” “ESL & Digital Literacy,” “Caregiver Advocacy” and “Title IX in Pac-12 Schools.”
Project Humanities’ ongoing homeless outreach in downtown Phoenix routinely serves over 200 adult clients experiencing housing insecurity.
Donations from Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., Arizona Soap Company, and the Corona Del Sol National Honors Society have provided hundreds of water bottles, 100 to 200 bars of soap, and almost 100 backpacks for clients.
Project Humanities has been serving this vulnerable population since 2011, aiding over 18,220 people since its inception.
Lester frames its mission as “to humanely assist unsheltered individuals in Phoenix through a year-round collaborative community service effort by providing clothes, shoes, and toiletries.”
“The object of this outreach is to aid those in need of basic life amenities and to do so compassionately, respectfully and efficiently.”
Lester’s his small staff has a two-part operation to accomplish that objective.
First is the collection and assembly of donated items, especially hygiene products such as toothpaste, dental floss, disposable razors, toothbrushes, and deodorant; new underwear and shoes in all sizes; and clothing, especially summer pants in all sizes.
People also can make tax-deductible cash donations.
Items can be dropped off at the ASU Community Services Building, 200 E. Curry Road, Tempe, 2-4 p.m. every Friday or at the ASU Project Humanities office on the ASU Tempe campus. Project Humanities needs volunteers to help sort donations every Friday.
The sorting is an integral piece of the other major component of Project Humanities’ outreach to unsheltered people at the Human Services Campus in downtown Phoenix.
Every other Saturday, volunteers of all ages from all segments of society gather at the Human Services Campus, 1206 W. Madison St., at 6:15 a.m.
All items, particularly the clothing, are arranged in an orderly fashion and each volunteer accompanies a person experiencing homeless as they make their choices – almost as if they were shopping with a “personal shopper” consultant.
This approach to distributing the items helps restore some of the client’s dignity.
Registration for Project Humanities’ 10th annual hackathon, Hacks for Humanity: Hacking for the Social Good, is also now open for participants, mentors, and volunteers.
“Hacks for Humanity is a unique 36-hour entrepreneurial marathon that challenges its participants to create innovative solutions that address local and global issues by implementing the Humanity 101 principles – respect, compassion, kindness, forgiveness, empathy, integrity and self-reflection,” according to Lester.
Unlike most hackathons, Hacks for Humanity encourages everyone to apply, not just coders or techies.
Project Humanities is still looking for sponsors and supporters.
Members of the public are welcome and encouraged to attend these free events in their communities.
Information: projecthumanities.asu.edu/upcoming-events, projecthumanities@asu.edu or 480-727-7030.
