Kiwanis seeks help for annual baby shower

It’s not easy raising babies.
And it’s even harder when you can’t afford even the basic items like diapers and onesies that other parents never worry about.
That’s why Ahwatukee Kiwanis Treasurer Andi Pettyjohn is once again organizing the club’s annual baby shower to benefit teen single moms, single dads and couples.
The invitation-only shower later this month – held at a secret location to protect the parents, especially the moms –is mainly for parenting foster teens, students in the Tempe Union High School District Teen Parenting Program and “other moms and dads in crisis,” Pettyjohn said.
“We feel that by offering support and help to these young parents and their children, we’re helping them beat the odds in becoming just another statistic,” Pettyjohn has said in the past to explain the rationale for the shower.
Pettyjohn and other Kiwanians have distributed boxes for item donations and the club also is soliciting funds on its website for the event, a festive afternoon with gifts that the guests of honor will be treated to gifts and a celebration no different from any other baby shower.
“I don’t have my numbers in yet for attendees,” Pettyjohn said. “But I’m anticipating about 75-100 young moms and dads – about the same as last year.”
While special needs are backpack diaper bags, toddler bibs, and toddler clothing in sizes 18-months to 4T, the club would also welcome new and gently used cribs, strollers, clothing for infants and toddlers, shoes, baby blankets, diapers, toys and gift cards.
Donation boxes are at:
• Ahwatukee Swim & Tennis, 4700 E. Warner Road;
• PostNet, 4611 E. Chandler Blvd., #112;
• Mountain View Lutheran, 11002 S. 48th Street;
• Ahwatukee Carpets, 15215 S. 48th Street, #185
• Horizon Honors High School, 16233 S. 48th Street
Deadline for collections is Sept. 25.
Monetary donations can be made on our website ahwatukeekiwanis.org or by mail at P.O. Box 50596, Phx, AZ 85076
Pettyjohn said the club also needs volunteers for set up on Sept. 29. They can contact info@ahwatukeekiwanis.org for more information.
In years past, donations have included wooden rocking horses and other new toys for infants and toddlers, as well as newly-purchased clothing and blankets – donated by some anonymously given and some who have memories to share.
Pettyjohn recalled a memorable connection that followed the Kiwanis’ inaugural Community Baby Shower,
“I got a phone call from an older gentleman who said, ‘God bless you for what you are doing for these young moms. My mother was a baby when she had me and we didn’t have anything but love when I was growing up. She could have used someone like you to help her then.’ I’ll never forget that call,” said Pettyjohn.
