Couple’s grueling hike supports good cause

Robert and Dawn Bolliger, 20-year Ahwatukee Foothills residents, love to hike.
Every Saturday, donning ball caps and sunscreen, they hike five to 10 miles, selecting challenging hiking trails. A recent weekend, for example, found them on Raptor Trail at Dead Horse Ranch State Park in Cottonwood.
The Bolligers do these challenging hikes not only to keep in shape – he is 60, she is 54 – but as purposeful training for the annual Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Xtreme Hike fundraiser.
This year’s hike of the Grand Canyon is the most extreme yet: a challenging 24-mile, South-to-North-Rim trek in a day.
“South Mountain is always our training ground, and we’re blessed to have it in our backyard. We typically start training for one of the CFF Xtreme Hikes two to three months before the event,” Robert explained.
“Dawn and I each do our own workouts during the week, then go for a 5-mile hike on Saturday. Each week, we try to extend the distance and degree of difficulty of the training hike, until we can comfortably complete a 10 to 12 miles hike. At this point, we know we’re somewhat ready for the Xtreme Hike.”
There’s a personal reason behind Robert and Dawn Bolliger’s commitment to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and her name is Christine Bolliger.
“My daughter Christine has cystic fibrosis, a progressive, complex genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time,” her father explained.
“When Christine was born, the odds of her making it beyond her teens were not good,” he continued. Today, she is 29 and doing quite well. In fact, many with CF are now living long enough to realize their dreams of attending college, pursuing careers, getting married and having children.”
Yet, as he noted, a cure has not been found “and many lives are cut far too short.”
“While our daughter is doing well, we do not want to leave anyone behind,” Robert said.
Christine was diagnosed just before she turned 2.
Her parents still remember how they handled the news and set their course to help their daughter.
“It was devastating news and took some time to get past the initial shock,” said Dawn, a devoted volunteer with the Hospice of the Valley.
“However, once we knew what we were dealing with, we were able to get her the care she needed. I immediately quit working to become a full-time caregiver and advocate for Christine and spent every day educating myself on CF while trying to ensure my daughter had the best care possible,” she said.
Robert added, “Once she was diagnosed, Dawn and I quickly agreed on two goals: one, to keep her as healthy as possible until a cure is found, and two, to raise funds and awareness for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.”
“Throughout the years, we’ve participated in many different fundraising events for the foundation, including Great Strides walk/run and CFF’s AZ StairClimb. However, when we first heard about Xtreme Hike, it really caught our attention,: he continued.
“These hikes are typically a 20-plus miles a day with extreme amounts of elevation change and/or conditions. The hikes would have a dual purpose for us: it would force us to get in great shape and hopefully show anyone we asked to financially support the Foundation, that we were serious.”
“The events are definitely above our hiking skill level, but we feel compelled to continue doing them since this is such an amazing cause,” he said. “We are training harder than any previous event, though we’re also three years older than the last one we did in June of 2019.
“I’ve struggled each time we’ve done an Xtreme Hike fundraiser, so this time I’m hoping to be in the best shape of my life.”
With the June 4 CFF Xtreme Hike looming, the Bolligers hope to meet their fundraising goal that is five times higher than the suggested per-hiker minimum of $4,000.
“I set a personal fundraising goal of $20,000 and with checks we are close to $18,000,” said Robert Bolliner. “Dawn and I have raised close to $100,000 for the Foundation doing these hikes and other fundraisers.”
“People have many ways of achieving one’s goal; Dawn and I chose an aggressive combined goal of $20,000. A few months before the event, I send out an email to all my friends and work associates.
“My email explains what I am doing, why I am doing it, how amazing the foundation is – and then lays out the difficulty of the hike itself,” he explained. “As the event gets closer, I send out an email again.”
A portion of his email and letters note, “Because of Covid, we haven’t been able to do a live event since June of 2019. While our fundraising has paused for three years, the phenomenal work done by the Foundation has continued, and we’re happy – and petrified, to be hiking again for this great cause.
“While we did the Grand Canyon Rim to Rim in 2019, this time we’ll add a few degrees of difficulty by going from the South Rim to the North – making this, what I believe, to be, the single toughest day hike in North America. In fact, it is highly recommended that the hike not be attempted in one day.”
He then spells out how difficult this year’s Xtreme Hike will be.
“We’ll be starting at the Bright Angel trail about 5 a.m., and making the eight-mile, knee banging descent down to the river, two miles across through sand, then a 14 mile crippling uphill climb to the North Rim.
“During the day we’ll experience 10,000 feet of elevation change to reach 8,300’ at the top of the North Kaibab trail. In June, the temperatures can be 115 degrees at the bottom, and as low as 30 degrees as we finish at the north rim.”
He said he and his wife are aware of what awaits them.
“We will likely experience complete mental and physical exhaustion, altitude fatigue, nausea, muscle cramping and extreme emotions throughout the day,” he said. “This hike is way above our paygrade, but nothing compared to what those with CF can endure on a daily basis.”
“While this will certainly be the most physically demanding thing we have
ever done – it’s all for a tremendous cause,” he said.
“Nearly every CF drug available today was made possible because of the Foundation’s support and our ongoing work with researchers to find a cure,” Robert continued, noting the life expectancy of a child with cystic fibrosis has doubled in the last 30 years.
“Real progress has been made for those who have CF, but there is still no cure for this devastating disease and many lives are cut far too short,” Robert added. “We’ve come so far, but there’s still so much work to do. We will not stop hiking until all those with cystic fibrosis have a cure. We will not leave anyone behind.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.