‘Good Fest’ to benefit Armer Foundation

Two Tempe business are sponsoring a festival Saturday, May 13, to benefit Ahwatukee-based Armer Foundation for Kids and in honor of an Ahwatukee youngster who passed away two years ago from leukemia.
The inaugural Good Fest will be presented by the Shop Beer Co. and Pivot Cycles 3-8 p.m. Saturday at the Shop Beer Co., 922 W. First St. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the door. They can be bought at armerfoundation.org/goodfest or 480-257-3254.
Children are free and they will be able to enjoy games while adults can expect “good music, good food and good brews,” according to the organizers.
The Shop Beer Co. will release a limited-edition brew with a one-of-a-kind can designed by artist J. Pierce. There will be a raffle of a custom-painted Pivot Bike mimicking the design of The Shop Beer Co.’s famous “Church Music” beer, food from Bacanora, Bad Jimmy’s and Il Bosco Pizza, and live music by local bands.
Proceeds will help the Armer Foundation continue its mission – of supporting local families with children facing catastrophic medical illness.
The event also is being held in honor of Logan Gidley who died at age 13 in 2021 following a long battle with leukemia.
“What The Shop Beer Co. and Pivot Cycles are doing to help us raise awareness and funds to help families like Logan’s is incredible,” said Jennifer Armer, founder of The Armer Foundation for Kids.
“Our mission is to financially support families whose children are facing life-altering diagnoses, and this could help us double the number of children we support.”
The Shop Beer Co.’s limited-edition beer, made in collaboration with Missouri-based Boulevard Brewing, is a Double Hazy IPA called “Good Good.”
Pierce designed the can to incorporate some of Logan’s favorite things, including cycling, music and gaming.
“We personally know many of the families the Armer Foundation has supported over the years and want to do our part in giving back to help even more of our community members whose children are facing life-threatening illnesses, like Logan,” said Mikel Anne Arnce, co-founder of The Shop Beer Co.
Pivot Cycles’ custom-painted bicycle also commemorates the teen’s love for biking.
“Logan loved hitting the trails and enjoying the sunshine and it really inspired us to not only give back a bike but also continue Logan’s legacy with an #iridewithLogan challenge,” said Rachel When, athlete coordinator for Pivot Cycles.
Beginning May 1st, Pivot is challenging riders of all ages to ride 13 hours before the Good Fest in honor of Logan.
Participants can Join the Pivot Cycles Strava group, log each ride on Strava, then show their Strava account at Good Fest to receive some swag.
To find Pivot Cycles on Strava: strava.com/clubs/1126157.
Founded by Jennifer Armer and her husband Matt of Ahwatukee, the Foundation For Kids lists the children whose families it has helped at armerfoundation.org.
