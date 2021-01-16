It’s never too early to start leaning civic duties and responsibilities.
That’s according to Laurie Nerat, an Ahwatukee Foothills resident and former Kyrene School District teacher who has co-authored a children’s book with her daughter, Rachael Couch, for early starters.
It’s no mean feat, considering their main pupil is Couch’s son, William, who is all of 4 years old.
William is beginning to get a grasp of things with the help of “The Big Decision,” a 24-page picture book published by his mom and grandmother that explains voting and the elections.
The book is best for Pre-K through grade 5.
“Our goal is that this book will encourage parents to have a conversation with their child about the election process, and how people make their decisions in an election, and hopefully inspire them to be future voters,” said Nerat.
A former social studies and science teacher at Centennial Middle School who has a particular passion for teaching about civics, Nerat, is now a health educator at Arizona State University.
She believes that talking with your kids about the voting process and the value of a peaceful transition of power in the U.S. is important.
She suggests that parents use the book as a resource to have meaningful conversations with children about how the process of American democracy works, particularly as Inauguration Day approaches.
In “The Big Decision,” each state is given a personality and shares its election experience.
Republicans are represented with a red hat while Democrats wear blue sunglasses.
The illustrations, by Thushan Dassanayake of Sri Lanka, are bold, colorful and engaging.
“I’m especially proud of the Arizona page where we recognized the Navajo people who rode on horseback in order to vote,” Nerat said.
“We felt that using individual states that were personified would appeal to children and be a good way to show how and why different states made their decisions,” Nerat said.
“Ultimately, we wanted to reinforce the message that regardless of who you voted for, we are all part of one nation.”
The family has been “fairly politically active,” said Couch, who grew up in Ahwatukee and now lives in Tennessee.
Nerat has volunteered with the Democratic party in LD18 for several years.
William has been a part of it.
“Two years ago, he even got to come into the Election Commission to vote with me,” Couch said.
In the past, the youngster has also been to campaign events and an election night victory party, complete with a balloon drop and champagne.
This year, the election was far less interesting to him because of the pandemic’s limitations and he didn’t take any interest in the televised debates, Couch said.
“After Election Day, as the states started reporting, I think mainly he was feeding off of our energy, but William did really start to get more interested,” Couch said.
“By the Saturday after the election, when it was pretty clear who had won, we celebrated by putting up the USA flag in front of our house.
“I’ve asked him if he wants to be the president when he grows up, and almost always he pivots or redirects instead of answering, so honestly I think that he might be more cut out for politics than he’s letting on,” she added.
Working on the book has been an experience that the duo plans to repeat.
“We have learned a great deal in working on this book, there were hours of phone calls working on the concept and then refining the language and illustrations to make sure they matched our intent perfectly,” Nerat said.
“Rachael and I are very interested in tackling other social issues in the future,” she added. “We actually have been discussing a book to help younger children identify fake news by teaching about all of the fallacies in thinking that fake news sources tend to use (i.e. only telling part of the story, stretching the truth), and do so in a simple and fun way that will appeal to children.”
For now, the emphasis has been on marketing the book, published through Amazon.
Because of the pandemic, they don’t have plans of accessing classrooms or reading in bookstores.
But they have been able to reinforce the lesson to William.
Couch reads the book to him with his grandmother on FaceTime.
“It is fun to see him put the pieces together and tell me about what he sees in the illustrations,” Couch said. “Since we have friends and family all over the country, he has a few states that he recognizes by shape and by who lives there. As far as comprehension, voting and getting to make a choice, he grasps that pretty well.”
But William is fuzzy when it comes to the role of the president.
“It is a little less tangible of a job than say a construction worker, or a nurse like his dad, or a superhero – all three of which are on his list as possibilities for what he wants to be when he grows up,” she added.
One day, she asked him about his choice on the ballot in the illustrations, red hat or blue sunglasses, and he answered, “Meh, neither one will fit me, mom.”
“Apparently I’m raising an independent!” Couch said.
“The Big Decision” is available on paperback and ebook at amazon.com: amazon.com/dp/B08R2DNFFD
