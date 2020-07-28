Ahwatukee chiropractor Dr. Cameron Call wants to bring a little cheer to pandemic-trodden Ahwatukee.
So, he’s scheduled a “Christmas in July program to accompany an early toy drive he’s launched for needy kids.
“With all the heaviness going on in our state and our country right now, we wanted to think of something we can do to spread a little joy and turn our hearts towards others,” said Call, founder of Horizon Chiropractic Center.
“Not many things bring joy quite like the holidays so we are celebrating Christmas a little early,” he added. “The tree is up, our Christmas lights are strung, and the carols are playing.
Throughout July, Call is collecting toys, socks, pajamas and $5 gift cards for older kids to benefit one of local nonprofit Armer Foundation for Kids.
“We are so inspired by the work the foundation does for children and their families we want to focus our attention on helping them during a stressful time like this,” Call said.
The Armer Foundation has rallied for various local families who have children with physically and financially debilitating illnesses.
The foundation is dedicated to ease some of the financial burdens to families with children with extreme medical conditions that have unforeseen financial burdens. When health insurance is not enough, it assists with copays, premiums, deductibles and out-of-pocket expenses.
Its motto is “no child should see their families stress due to a medical condition.”
Donations will help bring joy to kids in the oncology clinic at Phoenix Children’s hospital and several others throughout the Valley, Call said.
A collection box is located near the Christmas tree in Horizon’s office and toys and other items can be dropped off during regular office hours.
Donors are asked to call ahead or email office prior to coming in so staff can maintain proper social distancing. Masks are required inside the office at all times.
Donors also can receive a gift certificate for a $47 new patient exam, nerve testing and digital x-rays.
