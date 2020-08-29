When you leave the military as an officer, you have to put in paperwork a year from the date you want to separate.
For me, that date was April 15, 2020. Of course, on April 15, 2019 no one had a clue what was going to be happening in the world a year later.
In February, one of the majors in my battalion asked me to go find out if anyone in the batteries had been to Asia in the past six months. That was the first time I learned about the pandemic, but then it was not even a real blip on the worlds radar.
As mid-March rolled around, I began to be concerned.
I had saved up leave days so my final official day could be March 25. But, just like everyone else back then, I did not know what was going to happen.
For a little while, I thought I might have to stay in the Army longer to finish the clearing process.
After some sleepless nights I was able to leave the Army on time. They got our household items, and my wife Sasha and I began preparing for the drive.
We were not sure we could get a hotel or cross the borders between states.
It was an unnerving feeling, but our rental agreement was running out, my wife had put in her two weeks and we honestly did not have a choice, we had to go.
On April 10 we decided to pack our remaining things and leave early. At the time we thought it could get worse and we would be stuck in Georgia.
The stay-at-home order was in effect, but there was talk of upping the protocol and restricting movement.
Driving was strange. There were almost no cars on the highway. I rarely had to take off the cruise control, it was basically us and the truck drivers.
Stopping at hotels was even more strange. In most of the hotels we stopped it was us, maybe two other guests and the concierge.
Despite all of the hype online, the drive truthfully was not bad. We kept hand sanitizer in the vehicles and were careful about what we touched inside of the hotels.
Even doing those things, you had this feeling of the unknown and danger everywhere we went.
Strangely, we also had a feeling of freedom – like we could go anywhere and do anything because of the obvious lack of other people.
When we got to Arizona, we self-quarantined in my brother’s Scottsdale home.
I remember telling my mom we could not hug her for a few days before we made sure we were not sick. That is just how bizarre the whole thing was then. No one was wearing masks yet; we did not know much about COVID-19 and we were all just waiting and hoping for good news.
When we began looking for homes, we realized just how competitive the Phoenix market is.
I lived in Ahwatukee with my mom before in 2012 and loved it. I knew I wanted to be close to the mountains but homes were under contract in the first 24 hours and as the saying goes, beggars cannot be choosers.
Other offers we made just did not get accepted, and at the time it was very discouraging. Since we were trying to use our VA loan, we could not offer some of the more aggressive terms.
Once we found out our offer was accepted on our home in Ahwatukee, we were ecstatic. This home had everything we both wanted and in such an amazing area.
It was difficult to move across the country, in the middle of a pandemic, then find a job and house in a new city.
Thankfully, Sasha found work as a senior human resource clerk with the City of Phoenix Water Department and I started at Royal Commercial Real Estate LLC in Tempe.
We both work less than 20 minutes from the house, and all of the shopping we could ever want to do is within two miles of our home.
There have certainly been times that I questioned if leaving the military was the right choice, especially at the time I did.
We just picked up our life and moved it, no guarantees for work or a place to live.
We have family in Phoenix but there was just so much that could have gone wrong.
Finding and moving into this home in Ahwatukee has been our foundation. Once we moved in, we could finally relax again, like we had made it.
There is still lots of work we have to do, but we are so thrilled to be in Ahwatukee and plan on making it our home for many, many years.
Alex Gebhart is an associate advisor for Royal Commercial Real Estate LLC. Reach him at 480-306–4399 or agebhart@royalcre.com.
