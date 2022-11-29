Church hunger walk raises $11K, awareness

The Ahwatukee component of a nation-wide effort to address hunger and poverty raised $11,000.
Esperanza Lutheran Church – joined by three other Ahwatukee congregations – organized the Ahwatukee interfaith CROP Walk for Hunger Nov. 13, joining some 1,000 other communities across the country in an interfaith effort whose theme was “Ending Hunger One Step at a Time.”
Some walkers “wore t-shirts proclaiming their solidarity with the millions of neighbors around the world who must walk long distances to live -- as well as with millions served by local food pantries, food banks and meal sites here in the U.S,” said co-organizers Larry and Peggy Hanson. “Those local ministries share in the funds raised by these nationwide CROP Hunger Walks.”
Other local congregations that joined the walk were Desert Cross Lutheran Church, Desert Foothills United Methodist Church and Mountain View Lutheran Church.
CROP, an acronym for Christian Rural Overseas Program, started some walks in the aftermath of World War II to help European countries, but the national Walk for Hunger finds its roots in a Pennsylvania Lutheran church, where a pastor in 1969 made it an annual effort to engage young people in working toward the goal of hunger relief.
About 80 walkers participated in the Ahwatukee component this month, the Hanson said.
They also said several local businesses helped sponsor the event: Craig Peck REMAX Foothills Trusted Broker, PostNet, Wagner Eyecare Associates, Dental by Design and Hanson Consulting Engineers.
The Hansons had said from the onset that 25% of the donations generated by the walk would go to the Kyrene Family Resource Center, which helps local families in need, while the remainder went to the Church World Service to support its global mission.
Before the walk, Irma Gutierrez of the Kyrene Family Resource Center told the approximate 80 participants about the ways the center helps people. Members of the Kyrene Foundation assisted with set up, take down, and manning water stations during the event.
Money that goes to the Church World Services is used to address hunger, poverty, displacement, and disaster. A portion of donations to fall hunger walks across the United States is being provided to Moldova to support Ukrainian refugees.
“The CROP Hunger Walk Organizing Committee from Esperanza Lutheran Church would like to say a big thank you to all the walkers, sponsors, churches, jazz band, and individuals who participated in, assisted with, or donated to the walk, the Hansons said, thanking as well Boy Scout Troop 3014 for assistance.
Residents and businesses have a chance through Dec.. 31 to help the relief effort by going to events.crophungerwalk.org/2022/event/phoenixaz.
