In an age of social distancing, it’s tough for Cub Scouts to recruit new members and women’s groups to hold monthly gatherings.
But that doesn’t mean activities have grounded to a halt for Ahwatukee Cub Pack 178 and the Ahwatukee Foothills Friends and Neighbors women’s group.
Pack 178 will be holding a virtual recruitment meeting 6-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16 via Zoom for both boys and girls in kindergarten through fifth grade.
Scoutmaster Joey Boyer said the pack, which is marking 40 years this year, will hold an informal session “where we’ll go over our proposed schedule for the year, how the Pack is addressing social distancing and how we plan to still provide our Scouts a great experience in these trying times.”
Pack 178, which is associated with Mountain View Lutheran Church, holds den meetings by grade on different evenings during the week. Pack meetings are the second Monday of the month and most other activities are on weekends.
To get information on the Zoom meeting, email join178@azpack178.com.
The pandemic also for now has eliminated the monthly luncheons that Ahwatukee Foothills Friends and Neighbors hold, but they also are undaunted.
They’re holding a special Zoom webinar at 1 p.m. Aug. 24 with a special speaker discussing “ “Arizona Women’s Suffrage Journey.”
Marking the 100th anniversary of the women in the U.S. getting the right to vote on Aug. 18, 1920, Dr. Melanie Sturgeon, co-founder and president of the Arizona Women’s History Alliance, will present a brief history of the suffrage movement in Arizona and its links to the national movement.
The presentation will discuss the events leading up to the women getting the right to vote in Arizona on Nov. 5, 1912, – eight years before the passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.
Sylvia Shippey is AFFAN president and the group is looking forward to one whenever the time comes that it’s safe to have their month luncheons.
“We cannot get together for lunches yet,” member Bev Lichty said. “Some of the smaller activity groups, book groups, etc., are meeting by Zoom.”
The group is planning a charity box lunch in October with a raffle.
While “it has been difficult” in the midst of the pandemic, Lichty said, “most of our members have renewed as of June 1. We have close to 300 members.”
For information and registration for Sturgeon’s presentation, email affanwomensgroup@gmail.com.
