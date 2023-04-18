Women Who Care helps nonprofit for mentally ill

The trajectory of one’s life is often shaped by the hurdles, opportunities, and experiences that everyday life brings them.
Juan Te Dailey is the mother of a son with a severe mental health condition. She witnessed firsthand the challenges her son faced in the community when trying to find housing as an adult.
Little did she know where this obstacle would lead her.
In 2009, Dailey’s son was diagnosed with a severe mental health condition and was told he would never work again. He was denied disability but, thankfully, he recovered and was able to return to work full-time and school part-time.
Six years later, her son still had his full-time job, an apartment, and a vehicle until he lapsed into homelessness due to a toxic relationship.
He was denied temporary shelter over a $40 income shortfall and lived in Kiwanis Park for one year.
Her son’s experience introduced Dailey to the stigma and assumptions surrounding mental health challenges and she learned the truth about homelessness.
The reality is that a diagnosis often defines you, many people are one crisis away from homelessness, and bad decisions are not necessarily why people are unsheltered.
In 2019, Dailey founded Dsquared Homes for the Homeless (Dsquared), a nonprofit dedicated to humanizing the homeless.
The organization’s mission is to create a support system for the seriously mentally ill (SMI) through community collaboration, mental health professionals, and rental assistance programs to assist those who live independently and experience a temporary setback.
One of their key programs is to provide “dignity in a bag” through their youth-focused community outreach programs.
Over 20,000 bags have been handed out to unsheltered individuals. The bags contain toiletries, socks, snacks, a reusable water bottle, and community assistance information.
Dsquared is not a shelter. Their goal is the prevention of homelessness, and they assist the community by partnering with case managers equipped to find housing for their clients.
Dsquared will pay the move-in fees for homeless individuals who cannot afford those additional costs. To date, they have helped 62 individuals find housing and avoid being homeless.
In January, Dailey shared the mission of Dsquared with her 100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun group in Ahwatukee.
The members were moved by her presentation and selected the charity to receive their quarterly donations. Dsquared Homes for the Homeless was awarded $15,285.
“100+ Women Who Care will always have a special place in my heart. This was my first opportunity to share my testimony in person (not just words on paper) and I felt seen, heard, and extremely valued for my community work as a whole, not just one specific program,” Dailey said.
“The funds so far have been used to order 4,000 hygiene bags, and the 100+ Women Who Care group has prevented homelessness for two single moms, will assist a third currently homeless mom with a 6-year-old autistic child with move in costs once housing is located by her case manager, and a fourth mom currently living in her car with a 2 month old, once she has been accepted into housing.”
Since the chapter’s inception in 2015, over $1,058,550 has been donated to local charities through 100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun.
How to help
To learn more or to register for their upcoming giving circle on April 25, visit 100wwcvalleyofthesun.org.
To learn more about Dsquared Homes for the Homeless, visit dsquared4homeless.org.
