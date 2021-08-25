School bells rang for the first day of the 2021-2022 school year on Aug. 4.
In conjunction with that, Cave Creek Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Cort Monroe shared news at the Kiwanis Carefree meeting.
Monroe tag teamed with Marcie Rodriguez, CCUSD chief financial officer, to bring the club up to date on the status of CCUSD, the upcoming school bond, and shared a sneak preview of the new banners commemorating the CCUSD relationship with Kiwanis.
The district’s motto is “Inspire Excellence,” and Monroe is doing that, starting with his commitment to patriotism. He starts each day with the Pledge of Allegiance, and each student in fourth through sixth grades recite the following passage from the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
A flag project is also being instituted, where on patriotic holidays, all the district’s school streets will be lined with the stars and stripes.
Attendees applauded when Monroe said critical race theory will not be taught in CCUSD.
Attended by 46 members and five guests, the meeting heard a “true story” from Ted Dimon. Steve Morse introduced three new members — Scott Marine, Don Balascak and Patricia Carter. The progressive 50-50 pot, at $99, was returned to the club from the winner so next meeting it will be larger.
