Mr. Rooter Plumbing offers well-rounded experts

Since it opened in 1996, Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Phoenix has strived to offer customers throughout Ahwatukee and the rest of Maricopa County honest and reliable plumbing services.
As Pam Paes, who works in business development for Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Phoenix noted that while the company specializes in drain services and repair and replacement of sewer lines, the team can also handle most types of plumbing issues.
“Our plumbers are well-rounded experts that are experienced in full plumbing repair and updates, including water heaters and treatments,” she said, adding that Mr. Rooter PHX works with homeowners as well as commercial customers.
A number of things help to set Mr. Rooter Plumbing apart from the competition, Paes said.
First, she noted, is the company’s dedication to constantly update its equipment, services and job experience, and then share these benefits with customers.
“Also, our business is run like a family business. We do business like we would want to have businesses serve our families.”
This means that if homeowners discover a problem with a drain in the middle of the night, they can contact Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Phoenix, and a knowledgeable plumber will arrive as soon as possible, within 60 to 90 minutes.
Mr. Rooter Plumbing’s commitment to outstanding customer care has caught the eye of other local plumbers.
“We have bonded with excellent plumbing companies like Mountain Park Plumbing,” Paes said, adding that when Matt the owner has a customer that has a unique problem, needs specialty equipment, or he is ready for vacation, Mr. Rooter of Phoenix will get the referral call.
“We are happy to step in when their customers need us. They stay Mountain Park’s customer, but we get to help.”
No matter what type of service Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Phoenix is doing, Paes said they strive to not only solve the problem, but also get a loyal and repeat customer.
Paes sends out emails monthly to Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Phoenix’s extensive list of customers, and they offer Advantage Plan Memberships that remain valid as homeowners relocate in the area.
Looking ahead to the next 25-plus years, Paes said Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Phoenix will continue on its well-established path of integrity, and great customer service.
“Offering fair, honest and reliable service to our growing population in Ahwatukee and the rest of Maricopa County will be the priority,” she said.
“Also, continuing to update our services, experience, and equipment along the way will assist us in providing the care and trust our residents will need from us.”
For more information about Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Phoenix, call 602-613-3910 or visit mrrooter.com/phoenix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.