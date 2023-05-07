City launches investment website

Phoenix’s Community and Economic Development department has launched a new website designed as “a one-stop destination for site selectors, businesses, developers, entrepreneurs and investors interested in doing business in Phoenix.”
The site – investinphoenix.com – provides information on business resources, information, and opportunities with provides up-to-date information on the city’s economic climate so that interested parties can make informed decisions, city officials said in a release.
“Phoenix continues to attract companies from all over the world because of its diverse industries and talent,” the release said, touting the city’s “flourishing community with a young, skilled workforce and provides numerous programs to business owners looking to grow and expand.”
Calling the city “a leader in software and technology, manufacturing, e-commerce, retail, aerospace, bioscience, and healthcare,” city officials said the website aims to develop that abse further.
“As Phoenix continues growing, we want to make sure that businesses, developers, entrepreneurs, and investors know where to go to learn more about the many opportunities available here,” said Mayor Gallego. “InvestinPhoenix.com is a one-stop-shop resource for businesses looking to build their future in Phoenix.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.