A new burger joint has moved into the ‘hood.'
Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers, which boasts of being a “neighborhood burger joint,” opened with its menu of 1,300 customizable burgers and 130 beer choices at 5005 E. Chandler Blvd., Ahwatukee.
The rapidly growing chain has tried to position itself as a place where both families and sports fanatics can dine.
Started in Scottsdale in 2011, Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers made Ahwatukee is 12th spot in the Valley. It also has two in southern California.
S. Barret Rinzler, president and CEO of Square One Concepts, which created the concept, called Ahwatukee “a busy area in the Valley and Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers could be that perfect fit.”
“We have something for everyone on the menus,” he said, boasting of his restaurants’ appeal to “customers who continue to seek out what we’re delivering -- simply great food in an upbeat environment.”
With half-pound burgers whose weight can be doubled for an extra $5 – most burger dishes are priced between $14 and $16 with fries costing an extra $2 – Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers also serves sandwiches, salads and hotdogs.
It also has a bit of a split personality when it comes to the area of healthy eating. On the one hand, it has a small gluten-free menu, but on the other offers patrons a challenge: Eat at least three patties on a bun in a set time and the burger dish is on them.
For the sports-minded, 44 high-definition flat-screens TVs abound and the Ahwatukee location has a generous 5,000 square feet of seating, including a patio – all in all good for 200 guests at any given time.
It has a 3-6 p.m. happy hour Mondays-Fridays with price cuts on beverages.
Square One’s concepts include Bourbon & Bones Chophouse & Bar and Wasted Grain and Famous 48 in Scottsdale as well as a number of other restaurants in Tucson, San Diego and Phoenix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.