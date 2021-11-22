Five years ago, long-time Ahwatukee resident Noeleen Sese and her life partner Jimmy Maler took a leap of faith and opened Vintageous Life, a boutique home decor store.
The 25-year Ahwatukee resident and Maler, who had met in Cleveland, Ohio, when they were classmates at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School, were confident that what they had to offer could flourish.
Even during the pandemic, they never closed their business, instead using creative means to keep their business afloat.
And on Dec. 5, Vintageous Life celebrates five years in business.
“2020 was a curveball for all of us but the community support for Vintageous was really endearing. We continued to move forward and keep the lights on by appointment-only visits and our interior design service,” Maler said.
Vintageous Life is a 4,200-square-foot, multiroom showroom chock-a-block with beautifully-staged mid-century furniture, vintage decor, antiques, clothing and more.
Sese credits the community with getting them through these five years, and especially the grueling 2020.
“Those that know me best know that I like a good challenge. These past five years in business have been tumultuous, to say the least. Navigating through the constant challenges and changes has actually helped us to rethink how we do business,” said Sese, who also works at Hospice of the Valley as their volunteer coordinator.
“Determined to see our artistic vision through, Vintageous has been very fortunate to persevere through the COVID-19 related disruptions with the help of the community and by us supporting the community,” she continued.
She credits their success to “promoting each other through community garage sales, small business weekend markets, supporting our schools, other organizations, doing donation drives for Hospice of the Valley, and lifting each other up through kind words-of-mouth and the sharing of Facebook postings and events.”
Throughout November and into December, weekends are busy times for the couple.
Last Saturday, Maler and Sese chiseled what time they could away from their store to support their daughter Alayna Rivers and the Desert Vista Thunder Marching Band in the 4A Division of AzMBA at Camp Verde.
A DVHS sophomore, Alayna plays the piccolo. Her older sister Isa was also a member of the band before graduating.
On Nov. 27, Vintageous Life will host the third annual Do the Hustle, a community flea market held in the parking lot outside their store at 4611 E. Chandler Blvd.
Coinciding with the national Small Business Saturday, the community flea market of sorts features local artisans, small home-based businesses and nonprofits who set up booths to sell or hawk their wares or causes from 7 a.m. till noon.
Hospice of the Valley will have their blue and white truck onsite to accept donations of canned food, home decor and clothing for resale in their White Dove Thrift Shoppe in Mesa. Proceeds from Do the Hustle benefit Hospice of the Valley.
On Dec. 4, Vintageous Life hosts an artisan/small business parking lot sale, coordinated by Shauny Bennett of Mesa-based Shauny’s Sweet Edibles.
For $25, local artisans, bakers, crafters and others can hawk their wares from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. in the Vintageous Life parking lot.
“I have 30 spots available and vendors supply their own tables and displays,” explained Bennett, who is taking reservations at ItsAShaunyDayEveryday.com.
Vintageous Life also is conducting a food drive. Store discounts on most inventory items are given for donations of canned and nonperishable foods that are donated to Hospice of the Valley.
Vintageous Life customers say once they stepped into the store, they were hooked.
“You really want to keep coming back because their inventory is always changing. And it’s all one-of-a-kind,” said Nate Randall of Chandler, who held a pair of vintage men’s leather converse shoes in his arms. “If you see something you like, you’d better buy it because it might not be there when you come back.”
Kenda vonHamm, a 17-year Ahwatukee resident, has evolved a method when she shops at Vintageous Life.
“When I visit Vintageous, I walk to the back room and carefully work my back to the front to make sure I don’t miss anything that has shown up since my last visit. They pay careful attention to staging items to give you ideas about decorating your own space,” said vonHamm who, with husband Daryl Chester, co-owns Jester’s Billiards and Rino D’s Pizza & Wings in Gilbert. She said Vintageous Life “is clean, their inventory high quality and reasonably priced, and they rotate inventory so frequently that I am delighted to find something new every time I visit.
“I have purchased an awesome mid-century modern desk and chair, an old fashioned “traveling bar kit” and some throw pillows for my turquoise couch that perfectly matched my color theme,” she said.
Vintageous Life has also found success with their interior design, space planning, consulting and furniture staging.
These popular services helped keep Vintageous Life afloat during 2020.
“During the pandemic, people were staying home and/or working from home and they wanted to make the most of their space,” explained Maler. “We would come into their homes and help with organization, space planning and ultimately interior design for a functional and inspired space.”
Space planning doesn’t always require the purchase of new items, Maler said.
“The majority of the time we end up telling people that they have way too many things in any given room. Their current furniture is almost entirely too large for the space -- hence, organization and space planning to demonstrate a more proportionate option.”
Maler has interior design creds that include years spent traveling the world as an international designer for a privately-owned company. Sese reunited with Maler at a high school reunion in Las Vegas, where she served as event planner.
Both Maler and Sese repeatedly offer thanks to the community and what it has meant, and very much still means, to them.
“The old proverb holds true, ‘It takes a village…’ and we are grateful for the continued support of our friends and neighbors,” said Sese.
Maler added, “Noeleen and I have immense gratitude for the customers that have become friends, and the community as a whole for sharing the love of the timeless treasure hunt.”
Information: VintageousLife.com
