Friendship Village resident Mary Hellmann, 93, credits Dr. Randy L. Mow of Mountain Park Dentistry in Ahwatukee for saving her four front teeth.
It was not long after moving to Ahwatukee from northern Kentucky that Hellmann fell face down in a parking lot.
“I was getting out of the car and my foot got tangled in the strap of my purse that I’d placed on the floor,” she recalled.
“I got catapulted out and fell right on my face. I was bleeding profusely and people suggested I go to the hospital but I said, ‘No, I want to go to Dr. Mow, not some dentist I don’t know.’”
That was 25 years ago – shortly after Mow received his doctorate in dentistry from the prestigious Creighton University School of Dentistry, moved to Ahwatukee and opened Mountain Park Dentistry.
This month, Mountain Park Dentistry celebrates 25 years of service to the village.
The office is gaily decorated, and the staff – several of whom have been with Mow for 16 years or more – are dispensing Silver Bars, foil-wrapped celebratory Hershey Bars that contain either a ‘fun fact’ about the dentist or a prize.
All prizes are Hawaiian-themed to honor Mow’s birthplace. The silver anniversary month concludes with a drawing for $1,000 worth of dental treatment for current patients.
Mow’s devotees are many and Hellmann is among them as she recounts her experience following her accident:
“I called Dr. Mow and it was a Saturday and he said he was just leaving, but told me to come right in. He worked on me for three or four hours; I couldn’t believe it.
“Some of my teeth were twisted, but they didn’t have to come out. In fact, to this day I have those same four teeth and I can eat anything.”
Like her mother, Cheri Darling has been going to Mow for nearly 25 years, even when the family was between dental insurance providers.
An Ahwatukee realtor, Darling is a 30-year resident who praises Mow for his knowledge and personalized care.
“Professionally, he’s always been on top of everything. And it’s amazing that he can do a crown in one visit; you’re in and out in a reasonable amount of time instead of having to make multiple visits,” she said.
“There’s nothing negative about him or his office – it’s all positive. The whole office is so friendly and you are very, very comfortable and it’s an easy place to go.”
Richard Armanini is yet another 25-year patient of Mountain Park Dentistry. He and his wife of 66 years, Edna Armanini, also a patient, became acquainted with Mow at a Knights of Columbus meeting.
Armanini lauded Dr. Mow’s personal integrity in addition to his dentistry skills.
“We’ve been very satisfied all these years or we wouldn’t have been going to him that long; that’s the bottom line,” he said.
Born and raised in Honolulu, Mow admits wryly that growing up, dentistry wasn’t in his future plans.
Indeed, he admits he didn’t even like going to the dentist.
“My passion wasn’t ever to become a dentist,” he chuckled. “Growing up I used to love to build models – model cars, model rockets, and then flying those rockets. And I loved to draw; I drew a lot, and though I might want to be an architect.”
A portion of his senior year at a Catholic high school was spent volunteering and he and his best friends, who were already geared toward becoming physicians, volunteered at a local hospital, where their first assignment was the psychiatric ward.
“My high school counselor kept putting the idea in my head that perhaps I should look into dentistry, so when I learned they needed a volunteer in the dental clinic, which was in the hospital basement, I went. That was my first experience with dentistry.”
A career day brought college reps from the islands and the mainland and he was introduced to Creighton University, a Jesuit university in Omaha, Nebraska.
“I had been looking at Notre Dame or UCLA but Creighton was among the first to accept me and I said, ‘what the heck; let’s see where fate leads.’”
Mow spent seven years at Creighton, three as an undergrad and four at their School of Dentistry.
“After graduation from the School of Dentistry, I realized it was the best profession for me as I was working with my hands and still building, but now inside mouths,” he said.
After moving to Arizona in 1990, Mow settled in Ahwatukee the following year and opened his first office at Ray Road and 40th Street.
“That first office was 1,700 square feet and our current one is 4,000,” said Mow. “I still try to use the Hawaiian ambience, playing Hawaiian music in the background.”
Mountain Park Dentistry’s island-inspired décor includes a wall of outrigger paddles fashioned of koa wood and a mural created and executed by Mow himself in the main bathroom.
His patients repeatedly mention the technological perks he employs.
“A lot of people are so fearful of the dentist, and when you make use of a lot of the newest technologies, it can make for an easier experience for them,” he explained.
Included in those up-to-the-minute technologies is the use of lasers. These are used in gum surgeries, to remove tooth decay and reduce oral bacteria, among other benefits.
Another technological boon for patients is chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramics, which allows for professionally-customized crowns to be completed in one visit.
“With this technology, people can get a porcelain crown in an hour and a half to two hours instead of waiting weeks for the crown to arrive,” Mow explained.
“Instead of the gooey impressions and long wait, we have a scanner, and we make a 3-D model on the computer, and then design and make the crown.”
It’s not only his patients that have stayed with Dr. Mow for many years.
Melissa Lund of Gilbert has been a dental hygienist at Mountain Park Dentistry for “16 fun-filled years.”
“A few things I admire about Dr. Mow are the priority he places on his patients, the integrity of his dentistry, his desire to learn new technology continuously, and the time he spends really listening to our patients,” she said.
“I love his aloha spirit that he brings to the office, and the lei’s he makes for my birthdays.”
Kami DeAlejandro of Ahwatukee is a dental hygienist at Mountain Park Dentistry who marks 20 years working aside Mow.
“I feel so blessed to have worked for Dr. Mow for all these years. He is an amazing dentist and such a wonderful person,” DeAlejandro said.
“He has an established, state-of-the-art practice, with the best patients who all feel very at ease at his hand. He has a keen eye for aesthetics, and takes his time to make sure everything is perfect for the patients. His talent goes beyond dentistry, he’s truly an artist.”
