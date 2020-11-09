The average sale price of an Ahwatukee home last month jumped 24 percent over the average of October 2019 while the number of units sold was up 27 percent in the same time frame.
Properties are selling in a matter of days, as demonstrated by the fact that of the 151 properties in Ahwatukee came on the market last month, 53 – or 35 percent – were under contract in less than seven days.
In this fast market, 66, or 44 percent, were under contract in less than two weeks and 91, fully 60 percent, of the properties listed in October were under contract in under 30 days.
Even in this hot market, however 53 – or 35 percent – of the properties that came on the market in October are still looking for a contract.
The October real estate sales snapshot for Ahwatukee Foothills indicates that the average sale price rose to $452,942 while homes in the same period last year sold for an average $365,370.
Homes sold faster in 2020 with average days on market dropping to 35 days versus 50 days in 2019.
Buyers are continuing to step up with higher offers to get prime properties.
While we are still seeing buyers who are not willing to overpay for a property, the number of October listings that required a price reduction declined to 30 percent of the closed listings. Historically, about 40 percent of properties require a price reduction to get a sale.
Moving to the 10-month time frame for the current year, the year-to-date average Ahwatukee sale price was $413,394 – 10.4 percent higher than the average sale price of $374,414 in the first 10 months of 2019.
The number of units sold between Jan. 1 and Oct. 31 lagged a bit behind 2019 sales results as numbers fell 3.6 percent from the 1,408 units sold in the same period 2019 to the 1,357 units in 2020.
Active listings in Ahwatukee are staying steady at 97.
This market is hotter than hot. There are many frustrated buyers looking for homes in Ahwatukee. The number of units sold would be higher if there were more appropriately priced properties on the market.
So why are 35 percent of the properties that came on the market in October still waiting for an offer?
The answer is in the numbers. When we look at the October sales summary of closed sales, we can see that 47, or 30 percent, required a price reduction to get an offer.
Month after month, we find that 30-40 percent of the listings require a price reduction to get an offer.
Buyers will offer a few points above what the comparable sale data would indicate. However, they are not going to overpay even in this market.
If they did, it would still have to appraise and while appraisers will come up a few points over comparable sales values, they will not appraise property at a price that is unreasonable and unsupportable.
If a nice property stays on the market longer than similar, comparable properties, there is obviously a pricing issue and a price reduction is in order to get an offer.
The old real estate axiom of location, location, location and price, price, price always holds true.
Always price it right the first time to get it sold faster and for more.
There are 97 active listings in the Ahwatukee market today. We are averaging 136 closed sales per month in 2020. With 151 units sold in October, the 97 active listings will be depleted in less than 20 days.
Anything less than a six-month inventory is considered to be a seller’s market.
The strong seller’s market we have seen for months is getting even stronger.
This is one of the few times we would advise sellers to list a little higher to test the market. This will not always be our advice, but it is a prudent consideration in this market.
There were four sales of properties over $1 million last month. A home in Tapestry Canyon was the high at $2.3 million and was on the market for only 16 days.
Today there are 22 active listings for million-dollar-plus properties. There have been 25 sales of million-dollar-plus properties this year at an average sale price of $1,351,480. They were on the market an average 174 days and 40 percent required a price reduction to get a sale.
In the luxury market from $600,000 to $999,999, there have been 117 sales in 2020 and an average price of $700,558. Marketing time on average was 63 days.
In the $500,000-$599,000 price-range there have been 139 sales at an average price of $544,415 and an average marketing time of 63 days.
In the $400,000-$499,000 range, 253 properties sold for an average $437,780 in 2020 with an average marketing time of 40 days.
In the $300,000-$399,000 range, there have been 498 sales at an average price of $346,731 with an average on-market time of 37 days.
In the under-$300,000 market, 278 sales with an average price of $236,210 and average 33 days on the market have closed.
So far this year, 1,029 Ahwatukee properties – 76 percent of the total closed sales in Ahwatukee – sold for under $500,000.
The economic outlook continues to be strong. Demand is high and increasing for homes. Interest rates are low and the Federal Reserve has indicated it is not anticipating interest rate increases in the short term.
Phoenix is ranked number three in the country with respect to job creation. Despite some rumblings about a downturn in the national real estate market, the outlook appears to be mostly positive.
Of course, the political situation is always a wild card as Washington reacts to COVID-19, social unrest and international trade issues. All in all, there has never been a better time to sell an Ahwatukee property for a great price and quickly.
If you have any questions or if you need a free professional consultation, Ahwatukee Realtor Allen Henderson can be reached at 480-392-2090.
