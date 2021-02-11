Ahwatukee Foothills resident and investment advisor, Cathy Smith, is thriving during this coronavirus pandemic at the Ahwatukee offices of LifeTyme Financial Group.
“I have discovered my purpose is to be a financial coach,” Smith said, who has her life, health and Series 65 licenses.
“When I meet someone, I ask questions and listen to what their concerns are, what keeps them up at night. We follow a process that allows them to better understand the decisions they are making with their money whether it is an investment, college planning or making a large purchase.”
Smith said that when she started with LifeTyme, “I wanted to meet as many people as I could in Phoenix to share our company vision, which is to help others understand how money works and how to make it work for them.”
“I feel my purpose is to help women, families and small business owners through education; to lead and support others to discover investing peace of mind,” she added.
Smith tries to break things down for clients in terms they can understand – something rarely done in today’s financial world, she said.
“It is vital that people feel comfortable and confident asking investment questions,” she said. “Often, an investor will hand their money over to an advisor only to go home and pray that it all works out” It is important that they understand the financial language so that they are no longer taken advantage of by the Wall Street Bullies.”
Smith moved to Ahwatukee in 2005 from Chicago with her husband, Tim, and their three children. She graduated from the University of Notre Dame and worked for 12 years as an executive trader for Wall Street firms.
She joined LifeTyme in early 2019 after her children were grown and she wanted to get back to work in the finance industry.
Vincent Del Franco, the founder of LifeTyme Financial, said, “We love putting together a plan and getting everyone talking and Cathy is excelling in our mission.”
Information: 11022 S. 51st St., Ahwatukee. ltfusa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.