Physical therapy clinic celebrates grand opening

The second East Valley location of Orthopedic Sports Therapy will officially launch Friday, April 21, with a grand opening celebration.
Located at 4302 East Ray Road, OST Ahwatukee (OSTA) joins a sister location in Tempe.
Seeing patients at the Ahwatukee facility began mid-February, yet this grand opening is the community’s opportunity to meet the physical therapists, view the facility with its large gym and private treatment rooms and learn of about OSTA’s plethora of services.
The event, open to the public 4-6 p.m. includes food, drink, door prizes and more.
Heading OST Ahwatukee is Pam Neuharth, Doctor of Physical Therapy, board-certified orthopedic clinical specialist and fellow of the American Academy of Orthopedic Manual Physical Therapy. She is also the sole owner of both locations.
Ahwatukee resident Ryan Denny is OST Ahwatukee’s primary physical therapist. He earned his doctorate of physical therapy from Baylor University, and is also a certified strength and conditioning specialist.
He is currently working with the Mountain Pointe High School boys’ basketball team, instructing them in injury prevention and performance training.
May marks Neuharth’s quarter century as a physical therapist.
A 1998 graduate of the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine, she moved to the Valley he following year.
Opening the 2,500-square-foot OST Ahwatukee facility in February was a natural move for Neuharth – who is also a committed athlete, competing nationally and internationally with the Rio Salado Rowing Club.
“Ahwatukee is a family, and that’s one thing I like to promote,” she said. “At OST, we are a family, too – our staff and our patients. I have espoused this value over the years, so opening in a community that has a strong sense of family was a natural choice.”
“Since opening in Ahwatukee, this has been confirmed over and over, with the warm welcome we’ve received, and the wonderful patients we have started working with,” Neuharth added.
Upon opening their doors on Feb. 13, OST Ahwatukee had patients ready to begin their journey toward better health.
Their first customer came for help with his tennis elbow and the same day, Tribhawan (TK) Ram came to Ryan Denny for help with his plantar fasciitis.
“I was Ryan’s first patient at Ahwatukee,” said Ram, who started working with this physical therapist in OST Tempe last December.
“As part of the diagnosis process, Ryan explained to me how plantar fascia is connected to other parts of my body. Ram explained. “This has driven a holistic treatment approach that covers all connected parts, not just the plantar fascia.
“Ryan is well attuned to my goal of getting back to hiking on all kinds of trails, rocky ones included.”
For Ram, hiking is a passion. Modestly referring to himself as “an active hiker”, he confirms he hiked 767 miles in 2021, and 702 in 2022. He looks forward to continuing to hike through his physical therapies, perhaps even eclipsing 2021’s mileage.
“The therapy treatments and exercises are helping to correct my condition and building my confidence toward that goal. I am back hiking and working toward my goal of being on various types of trails.”
Orthopedic Sports Therapy isn’t just for athletes.
It is a go-to clinic for anyone who needs attention to the normal bodily wear and tear busy people can often sustain.
“Physical therapy is the best treatment option because it is a natural approach to healthcare, without the use of drugs or invasive procedures,” explained Neuharth.
“We complement the body’s inherent ability to heal using proven techniques – such as manual therapy, movement retraining and education – to address the root of the problem, remove pain and restore full vitality and function.”
Upon entering the chartreuse-clad Ahwatukee OST gym, it becomes obvious this is a place promoting a feel-good vibe.
This is exactly what Neuharth has in mind.
“We want to work in a positive, encouraging environment, so we share that with our patients,” she said.
“I love bright colors - especially chartreuse, nature, and playful art. So, this is what we bring to work. It has to be fun! Long ago, I put ‘fun’ in my list of top work environment priorities. So, it feels good just to be at OST – as a staff or a patient!”
Neuharth reiterated that the motto of Orthopedic Sports Therapy is “Get healthy. Stay healthy. Live life.”
“I love being part of the process a person goes through getting back to health and fully living life,” she said, stressing: “Best. Job. Ever.”
A long-time athlete, Neuharth specializes in athletic orthopedic injuries, using a combination of hands-on and movement techniques with her patients.
She and her staff of licensed physical therapists provide a wide range of treatments including pre-surgical physical therapy and post-surgery rehabilitation, help with dizziness, headaches and TMJ, and a raft of physical pains as listed on their website.
“We are so thrilled to invite the community in to visit Orthopedic Sports Therapy Ahwatukee and meet our physical therapists, and to see the many possibilities available to them to live life to the fullest,” said Neuharth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.