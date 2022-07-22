Reflexology can improve organs, energy flow

Reflexology is a modality that uses pressure points in the feet, ears, and/or hands to restore the flow of energy to areas of the body.
Its origin has been traced back to ancient Egypt but has been modernized over time. The healing technique is also a way of addressing issues that may be contraindicated to work directly on.
One example could be if someone has a broken arm, it is not likely that area should be physically touched. However, manipulating trigger areas between the ring and pinky toe and on the pads beneath is thought to unblock channels bringing relief to the arm. It can be recognized as a referral point.
Another theory is to use reflexology to improve the function of specific organs. For example, if someone has trouble breathing, it might make sense to focus on the lung reflex.
This is located at the ball of the foot between the big and little toe. Stimulating these reflexes is thought to improve lung function, soothe sinuses, relieve congestion, and relax tight chest muscles.
The use of pressure points to target referral points can be used anywhere that might be sensitive to touch for any reason.
Although one should not neglect medical advice, reflexology is a non-invasive way of potentially alleviating pain. Other likely benefits include reducing anxiety, increased circulation, and boosting the immune system.
Reflexology is mostly done on the feet, however, there are many points in the ears and hands that are correlated to different body parts.
These three areas are most relevant in reflexology largely imparted to the nervous system. The nerves act somewhat like cables that carry impulses between your brain and the rest of the body.
There are over 7,000 nerve endings in each foot, and 17,000 touch receptors and free nerve ending in the palm of the hand alone.
Furthermore, the fingertips have more nerve endings than anywhere else in the body. And, as the fluid moves, 25,000 nerve endings are set into motion in the ear.
The central nervous system is made up of the brain and the spinal cord, while the peripheral nervous system is made up of nerves that branch off the spinal cord and extend to all parts of the body.
Together, they are responsible for delivering, receiving, and interpreting commands throughout the body, as well as our sensory functions. Hence, one reason why areas with many nerve endings are very responsive to touch.
The reflex area to the spine is along the entire inside edge of each foot from the big toe to the heal. A way to potentially soothe tension in the spinal region is by applying the appropriate amount of pressure on this line.
However, your therapist should check in with you on the level of intensity since the area can be sensitive.
All in all, the feet take a beating in our lives. We put all our weight on them, they endure the demands of exercise and are often shoved into multiple styles of shoes in a day. Although a foot massage is not considered the same as a reflexology session, it can also be beneficial to your well-being.
A reflexology appointment is commonly 30 minutes but can be less or more. A consultation is best to communicate your areas of concern so your therapist can focus more attention where needed.
A foot chart is often used to guide your practitioner to the appropriate spot. You can expect firm pressure and sometimes tingling from the stimulation to the nerves.
Crunchy feelings and tightness may be due to things like bone spurs, stretched ligaments, or nerve tissues. The treatment can be quite helpful with these issues as well. Overall, it should be a very calming and rejuvenating experience.
Darla S. Hoffmann, is a licensed massage therapist with reflexology training and licensed aesthetician. Reach her at apeelingfaces.com of 480-540-7555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.