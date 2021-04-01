The developer that agreed to a long-term lease for a 28.6-acre tract of land in Ahwatukee owned by Kyrene School District plans to start building more than 512,000 square feet of industrial buildings on the site.
ViaWest Group said it will use its 77-year ground lease with Kyrene to develop the Converge Logistics Center.
The project will consist of three general industrial buildings totaling approximately 512,710 square feet that will be designed for multiple tenants and be divisible into spaces of 52,000, 23,500 and 39,800 square feet with heights between 28 and 32 feet and docks.
Construction is slated to begin this summer and be completed next spring.
“Delivering newly constructed, interstate fronting, Class A industrial product to the I-10 corridor is something ViaWest is very excited about,” said ViaWest Founding Partner Steven Schwarz.
“Infill development sites are quite scarce in Phoenix and bringing distribution and logistics to a highly desirable location will benefit the surrounding community,”
Mike Haenel, Andy Markham, and Phil Haenel with Cushman & Wakefield will handle marketing and leasing and the development team includes Butler Design Group, Willmeng Construction, and Kimley-Horn.
“The Converge project is exciting for the southeast valley and the overall Phoenix logistics market,” Markham said.
“Converge ties the 202 freeway and Interstate 10 together and allows easy access to all parts of the valley. Direct frontage and visibility on Interstate 10 is unmatched and tenant demand remains extremely robust for well-designed and well-located logistics hubs,” he added.
The property is bordered by I-10 and between Chandler and Ray roads and about 2 miles from the 40th Street interchange on the South Mountain Freeway.
ViaWest has three similar buildings on property that virtually parallels the Kyrene property on the other side of I-10 in Chandler.
Kyrene projects it could yield as much as $100 million from the long-term lease with Via West.
The previous school board opted to go that route rather than sell it in case the district might have a future need for the land.
Kyrene bought it in the 1990s for a school that was never built. District officials more than two decades ago opted instead to build Kyrene del Milenio in Ahwatukee in 2000 instead.
Voters in 2013 gave the district permission to sell or lease the land, but the 10-year window for that permission was closing in, so the district began marketing it three years ago.
The lease provides for monthly payments totaling $240,000 next year, then $800,000 annually for the following five years.
That annual total will rise to $900,000 after that for the next five years, then go up to $1.012 million annually and then go to $1.14 million a year with some adjustments in various years for the duration of the lease.
Established in 2003, ViaWest Group is a Phoenix-based commercial real estate investment, development, and property management firm.
It has closed over $2.2 billion in deals since inception, and manages or owns 8 million square feet of office, industrial and multifamily buildings and land parcels in the Southwest.
