Ganem’s ‘Wheels and Watches’ a luxury event

Take watch brands like Breitling and Tissot, add a liberal dose of vehicles like Porsche and Lamborghini and you have what Ganem Jewelers believes is a recipe for a perfect high-end Saturday morning out for men.
And that’s whom the Ahwatukee jeweler largely hopes to lure 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 25, to its showroom and parking lot at 3602 E. Ray Road in Mountain Park Pavillion on the northeast corner of E. Ranch Circle North with its Wheels and Watches show.
Women, of course, are invited as well.
The several dozen vintage and contemporary exotic trucks and cars that will be at the show are just the appetizer for Ganem’s smorgasbord of luxury watches – which also is a mix of vintage and contemporary timepieces.
“Most men love watches and they love cars,” explained Ganem’s Wendy Galster. “So we thought, ‘hey, let’s kind of put this together the best of both worlds.’”
Wheels and Watches isn’t new to Ganem’s Ahwatukee store, though it’s been on hiatus for several years, first because of the pandemic and then because of a remodeling last year.
But it’s returning in full force with hundreds of luxury watches carrying just as high a drool factor as the vehicles that will be parked outside.
“We sell a lot of watches and the majority are the high-end watches – your Breitlings and your IWC s are purchased by men – and between their cars and their watches, we just thought this could be a cool thing,” Galster said of the show.
“We generally have an extra couple hundred watches,” she said. “We will have both pre-owned and new watches. And we discount them drastically for this event. So it gives everybody an opportunity to see a lot of unique watches and maybe add to their collection.”
The high-end cars and trucks available for inspection outside will largely be owned by local residents – many of them Ganem clients – who don’t mind showing off their wheels.
Indeed, Galster recalled that recently she was at an Ahwatukee gas station and saw someone filling up “a really cool car,” though “I forgot what it was.” So she walked up to him, invited him to roll over to Ganem this Saturday – and he agreed.
The collection also will include a 1957 truck, some new Corvettes, and even a Lamborghini.
Asked if there is a “star” among the vehicles, Galster replied, “I don’t know. I mean, I think that beauty is in the eye of the beholder.”
But in the running for stardom is the yellow Porsche parked right inside Ganem’s showroom “which is really kind of cool,” Galster added.
In addition to gawking, though, people will have a chance to own one of those vehicles.
Ahwatukee resident Tim Berry of Tim Berry, founder and director of HOPE for the Homeless, will be selling raffle tickets for a 1971 Chevrolet C10 Stepside Pickup.
Tickets are $25 each, five for $100 or 12 for $200 and the raffle won’t take place until the fall car show in Ahwatukee in late November.
In 2012, Berry and a small group of volunteers from Mountain Park Church started serving the emotional and physical needs of the indigent and the homeless by sponsoring recovery meetings in central Phoenix.
Through his work, HOPE for the Homeless has grown to serving thousands of men and women suffering from addiction and homelessness. You can learn more – and buy raffle tickets – at hope4thehomelessaz.com.
Ganem’s event is free and it’s early Saturday because the shop figures people will want to do other things on Saturday as well – like maybe buy one of those watches before they hit up a Porsche dealer.
