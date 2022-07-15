Buzzed Goat grows into an Ahwatukee success story

The motto of the Buzzed Goat Coffee Company is “stay buzzed,” but that can be taken two ways: First, it offers an eye-popping brew that gives a good jolt, and secondly, it doubles as a full bar featuring cocktails, wine and craft beer.
An Ahwatukee Foothills success story that opened in October 2018, Buzzed Goat has blended the two facets to become an integral daylong hangout spot at 4302 E. Ray Road near East Ranch Circle Drive North.
It’s open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and Monday, with a daily happy hour offering drink discounts.
Now, it’s opening a second location in Tempe at 3415 S. McClintock Drive near Southern Avenue with a drive-through along with a larger capacity and bigger bar selection. The Ahwatukee location is 1,110 square feet with a capacity of 40, including a back meeting room with tabletop shuffleboard; the Tempe location will hold more than 50 in 1,400 square feet.
“I think it’s going to be a younger vibe catered to the college crowd,” said owner Gabe Von Weimer, of Chandler. “I’ve always imagined this concept would do well in college towns. It’s hip; it’s fun. It’s not a quiet coffee house. It’s more energetic.”
He said he hopes to open before Arizona State University resumes classes in August, but it depends on whether permits are approved. He’s also applying for a permit to sell both package liquor and cocktails to go.
Though the liquor selection at the Ahwatukee location isn’t extensive, it includes all the basics and special bottles such as Don Julio 1942 tequila, which sells for $25 a shot. The beer list eschews mass-market lagers in favor of craft beers with a focus on Arizona.
It also sells coffee cocktails, including the signature Buzzed Goat, with house-made cold brew, cream and SanTan caramel whiskey for $7 ($6 during happy hour).
Although the bar sells breakfast items like quiche and avocado toast, Von Weimer hosts food trucks on Saturdays and allows people to bring in carryout from Moku Hawaiian Grill and Kolache Cafe, his neighbors in the Ranch Circle Plaza.
The Buzzed Goat began as a mobile truck while Von Weimer was still employed in the corporate world.
The Desert Vista High School graduate managed Ra Sushi on Ray Road and ran bars for years, but “after having my second child, I wanted to get a quote unquote ‘real job,’” he said.
While working as a network engineer and in IT sales, he missed the food and drink industry and bought the coffee truck. His first year was a success, so he left his job to open a location full-time.
“Just being in sales you see how much coffee people drink, so I knew there was a market for that,” Von Weimer said.
He chose Ahwatukee because he had ties in the community and knew how fervently people here support small businesses.
“From day one, we’ve had nothing but a ton of community support,” Von Weimer said. “I’d be at teacher appreciation, little leagues; anything in the community that asked for a coffee or dessert truck, we’d show up. I think that helped us build the name pretty quick in Ahwatukee.”
The truck still travels to events from charity car shows to seasonal festivals, and the bar became an instant hit as well, winning the Ahwatukee Foothills News’ Best New Business after opening and then Best Coffee Shop three years running.
Thanks to its devoted clientele, the Buzzed Goat weathered the early days of COVID-19 better than most.
“We were super fortunate we had regulars coming in buying gift cards just to keep us open,” Von Weimer said. “We were selling out of merchandise weekly—shirts, cups, hats… They were tipping the staff like $100 multiple times. We were able to stay afloat just with that and we were doing to-go cocktails, which really helped us out when they passed that law.”
Though the bar lost snowbird business in the winters during COVID, Von Weimer said the regulars have come back and they’ve never been busier. He’s also partnered with other local business like Wicked Brews, Bites & Spirits, which sells The Buzzed Goat’s hot coffee and cold brew made with their own Buzzed Blend beans.
Tom Howard of Ahwatukee, who owns Valley Pro Power Wash, said he stops in to The Buzzed Goat a couple times a week.
“One of the things I rave about the most is the vibe, the feeling,” he said. “You know everyone. There’s lot of locals coming out; Ahwatukee businesses that come in. It’s got a real welcoming feel.”
“A lot of friendships have been made here,” Von Weimer said. “They come here to meet friends, talk business, talk shop. They start with coffee and end with cocktails or beer.”
Information: 480-706-7411; thebuzzedgoat.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.