Wren House to open Euro craft beer hall here

Craft beer fans rejoiced recently when award-winning Wren House Brewing Company announced it will open a European-style beer hall in Ahwatukee this winter.
Called Wren Südhalle (South Hall), it will take over the former Los Dos Molinos location at 4025 E. Chandler Blvd. near S. 40th Street, in the Plaza @ Mountainside near Trader Joe’s.
The space has about 2,200 square feet inside that will feature communal seating and a 1,000-square-foot north-facing patio, which will be dog-friendly. The menu is still in the works, but there will be no servers; bar bites will be available from walk-up windows.
Co-owner Drew Pool of Phoenix said they plan to expand the patio and keep the existing private dining room, and they’ll build a large island bar inside serving Wren House beers and handpicked European imports.
The goal, he said, is to create a “classic, welcoming, comfortable beer-drinking environment.” No brewing will be done at this location.
They chose Ahwatukee for their next concept because of the fervent fan
base here.
Pool said during the heart of COVID-19, the tap room shut down and their bar and restaurant accounts went on hiatus, so they closed for 18 months and packaged all their beer in cans to sell directly to consumers.
“Our bartenders turned into delivery drivers and we bought a van and delivered all around the Valley,” Pool said, “and the most repeat orders were in Ahwatukee.”
Sarah Nicholson was one of those frequent shoppers. “Most of my neighbors would get together and put in one order and we’d have them bring it all at once,” she recalled.
Nicholson said she was “super excited” to hear about the Wren Südhalle because “Wren House makes very quality beer and I know they use top-of-the-line ingredients, and they’re also very active in the community, which is really important, so I couldn’t be more thrilled.”
Wren House has helped raise money for causes as diverse as the Audubon Society for their burrowing owl project, Ukrainian Red Cross and wildfire efforts in California.
They also use Sinagua Malt out of Camp Verde in many of their beers, which was created to incentivize local farmers to switch from water-intensive crops like alfalfa and cotton to barley, helping to improve flow in the Verde River.
In addition to being dedicated to the environment, Wren House is committed to making outstanding beers. Its Spellbinder hazy IPA won the gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival in 2020 in a field of 377 brews from around the country. Spellbinder and Valley Beer also won medals at the Australian International Beer Awards in May.
And in 2019, Wren House won a silver medal for Valley Beer, which Pool noted “may be harder in some senses, because making a really classic American lager is incredibly difficult…. We’re super proud of that one, too.”
Pool said this light, refreshing brew often converts the people who don’t think they’ll enjoy craft beer, but after they try it, “then they start experimenting and trying all the other craft beers as well,” he said.
Troy Smith of Ahwatukee, another Wren House fan, said Wren House’s vast lineup is one of the big draws for him.
“What I like is the diverse types of beer they offer,” he said. “You go to most breweries, they do five hazy IPAs.” Wren House features styles including Italian and Czech pilsners, German Helles lagers, porters, stouts, barrel-aged beers and fruited sour beers calls Las Frescas, which Pool said are created weekly by a bartender, Justin Vargo, at the Phoenix tap room who’s also a mixologist.
The addition of the Prescott facility allowed Wren House to expand production from 2,000 barrels in 2020 to 6,500 now.
They brew their core beers such as Valley Beer, Spellbinder, Wrenovation (a West Coast IPA), Big Spill Pils, Festbier and some one-off lagers in Prescott, Pool explained, which uses a softer steam kettle brewing that’s better for lagers and IPAs. In Phoenix, which uses direct fire, they make their stouts, porters, barrel-aged beers and new styles.
Chances are, even if you’re choosy about your beer, you’ll find something to like at Wren House. In any given year, it releases more than 50 beers.
“We do one or two beer releases a week, or a new take on a beer,” Pool noted.
While Pool is a serious beer aficionado, he admits he’s the marketing and sales guy only; “I home brewed once and it was a miserable failure,” he stated.
His cofounder is Bill Hammond of Phoenix, who still works full-time at Intel along with Pool and handles operations and back office. Preston Thoeny of Phoenix is director of brewing operations.
In fact, Pool got the idea for Wren Südhalle during his visits to beer halls on frequent travels for work. Smith likes the fact that this will bring a new experience that Ahwatukee, with its abundance of sports bars, doesn’t have.
“It’s more of “a cultural thing like you see in Europe,” Smith remarked.
In fact, Pool confirmed that as with the 24th Street tap room, there won’t be any TVs. “We want it to be centered around community and enjoying one another and enjoying the beer,” he said.
To keep up on news about Wren Südhalle, visit wrenhousebrewing.com and follow instagram.com/wrenhousebrewing.
