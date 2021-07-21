The Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce saluted some local businesses and awarded three newly minted high school graduates scholarships during its annual 2020 - 2021 Chamber Day of Champions recently.
The honored businesses and the students were praised for “exceptional achievements throughout the year,” Chamber Executive Director Andrew Hayes said.
“These awards serve to raise the awareness of the businesses and community members in Ahwatukee that exemplify the excellence that makes our community a great place to live, work and play,” he added.
The Retailer of the Year award went to Vera Bradley of Vera Bradley Designs at Phoenix Premium Outlets.
Micro Business of the Year is Lynn
Hennessy State Farm Insurance while Small Business of the Year is Interstate Auto Repair.
CK’s Tavern and Grill received the Medium Business of the Year award while Large Business of the Year honors went to Urban Air Ahwatukee. Cox Business earned the Chamber’s Corporate Business of the Year award.
The Ahwatukee Chamber also honors a member with the Chamber Cup “to show appreciation for outstanding effort and support on behalf of the organization,” Hayes said.
This year that award went to Dee Gordon of Sundance Salon & Spa.
The group’s Community Cup – honoring an organization, individual or couple for outstanding volunteerism and/or other commitments to the community – was awarded to Jessica Magee of Music Makers Workshops.
This year’s scholarships were presented by Naveen Vadhwa with Bell Bank Mortgage.
The $1,000 Tim Hovik Scholarship was won by Desert Vista grad Abigail Gerdis while $500 Bell Bank Mortgage/Ahwatukee Chamber Scholarships were earned by Corona del Sol grad Caden Griffin and Desert Vista grad Mason Hickel.
The Chamber will hold a mixer 5-7 p.m. today, July 21, at Wicked Brews, Bites & Spirits, 4921 E. Ray Road, Ahwatukee.
Contact 480-753-7676 or email info@AhwatukeeChamber.com.
