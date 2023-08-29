Sunset Bowls serves high-quality acai bowls

Richard Haavig was introduced to the Brazilian berry called acai when he was training in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu at Ares Arizona in Mesa.
“I enjoyed the taste and the nutritional health benefits of acai,” Haavig said.
His experience coincided with his pursuit of a degree in nutrition, as well as his desire to open a restaurant that serves healthy food.
When he learned about the opportunity to own Sunset Bowls, an eatery that features acai bowls, he jumped at the chance.
Sunset Bowls opened in Ahwatukee last summer and has been attracting a steadily increasing number of customers who are eager to try the wide selection of tasty acai bowls made with a choice of toppings, nut butters and more.
Haavig took over the location in May, and, with the help of his sons, has been developing the quality of the brand ever since.
While Haavig realizes Sunset Bowls isn’t “the only game in town” when it comes to acai bowls, he said his stand out for a few key reasons.
“One is the quality of our acai. Several native Brazilians have expressed to me that our acai was the best they have had in town,” Haavig said, calling these compliments a “major feather in my cap.”
Sunset Bowls also offers eight fruit blends that Haavig said not only add unique and delicious taste combinations, but are also visually appealing when served in their clear bowls.
“The finished bowls have a beautiful aesthetic display, which makes for a fully stimulating experience,” he said.
Haavig said he is especially proud of the effort that goes into using only the best possible ingredients that he can find.
“I strive to pick the healthiest options, opting for locally sourced products when available,” he said.
“I’m happy to have the opportunity to offer Laura’s Gourmet Granola, based in Tempe, as well as Spread the Love nut butters. Both are of the highest quality in their respective spheres.”
Currently, the most popular items at Sunset Bowls include the Boardwalk Bowl, which is a classic acai bowl filled with vanilla almond granola, berries, banana and peanut butter, as well as The Valley, which includes a delicious combination of flavors including acai, ube, blood orange and mango.
“During these hot summer months, the refreshing Ocean View with mango, coconut and blue pineapple bases, and the Rip Tide made with Loco Coconut granola and pineapple have also been taking off,” Haavig said.
“And if you are looking for death by chocolate, the Balboa, which includes cacao and cacao nibs as well as other ingredients, takes the crown.”
Haavig said he hopes to continue to expand the menu in order to accommodate more of his customers’ tastes and cravings, as well as seasonal selections.
“One recent and major addition has been offering our delicious fruit smoothies; Mango Tango, Berry Bonanza, the PB & J and The Kiss of the Dragon. We are also excited to be serving cold brew coffee, again sourced from local favorite, Peixoto Coffee,” he said.
“We will be looking at the fall offerings from Laura’s Gourmet Granola, as well as introducing some warmed-up options, such as our oatmeal based bowls as things eventually cool down.”
Haavig said he is grateful for the enthusiastic support of his customers, some of whom come in daily or even multiple times a day. He is also happy to support Jiu Jitsu athletes from the nearby Marcio Andre Academy.
“They come in hungry after hard training and enjoy the healthy recovery snacks I provide,” he said.
“I have the best customers anyone could hope for. Acai seems to attract the most positive souls and I’m so happy to be in a position to interact with them on a daily basis,” he said.
Sunset Bowls
Inside LA Fitness
4836 E. Chandler Blvd., Ahwatukee
480-584-9798
