2 Ahwatukee commercial properties sell for 7 figures each

The building that houses My Wine Cellar and several other commercial tenants was sold earlier this month for $1.4 million.
Built in 1998 at 5030 E. Warner Road near the I-10, the 5,175-square-foot single-story building sits on about 1 acre, according to data reported by Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com.
John D. Myler and White Lotus Creations LLC of Ahwatukee bought the building, vizzda reported. White Lotus Creations was incorporated in 2003, an indicates in social media postings that it helps people implement their ideas for designs and decals for clothes, tumblers and home décor.
The sale price represented a square foot price of $271, according to vizzda. The sale does not appear to affect the operation of My Wine Cellar, a tenant in the building.
In another seven-figure property transaction in Ahwatukee this month, the managing director of Scottsdale-based Fabulous Smiles bought the Vista Commons shopping center at 4910 E. Chandler Blvd. near 48th Street for $5.4 million, according to vizzda data.
The 17-year-old strip mall was purchased through 4910 Ahwatukee Partners LLC, it said.
Built on 2.2 acres, Vista Commons is fully occupied with tenants that include to LA Fitness there’s a waiting list for shops that want in.
Its success is a far cry from 2011, when it was sold at two auctions, first for about $450,000 and then three months later at another for $2.4 million, according to vizzda.
