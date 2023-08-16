Montessori Peace Academy stresses kindness

When it comes to places that live up to their names, Montessori Peace Academy definitely fits the bill.
The Ahwatukee school, which opened in the summer of 2020, strives to provide students with a peaceful environment that allows children to feel right at home.
As Lauren De Hart, the school’s director and co-lead teacher noted, she and the rest of her staff emphasize daily that being kind to others is the most important practice.
“We are always spotlighting kindness in our classroom,” said De Hart, adding that Montessori Peace Academy offers preschool and kindergarten classes to students ages 3 to 6.
The emphasis on being kind is one of the main reasons Audrey Roodvoets enjoys working at the school as a co-lead teacher.
“Watching the children grow into compassionate and caring people has been a beautiful experience,” Roodvoets said.
The emphasis on kindness extends to the language that is used to describe what happens in the classroom, De Hart said.
“We don’t have ‘rules’ in our class, we say ‘practices,’” De Hart said.
“This is because the teachers and students are practicing these routines every day, including walking feet, listening ears, quiet voices, hands and feet to yourself and being kind to others.”
Montessori Peace Academy follows teaching philosophies developed by Dr. Maria Montessori in the late 1800s that are centered around following children through their natural stages of development, and focusing on the individual rather than the classroom as a whole.
For example, Roodvoets said, almost all lessons are given on a one-on-one basis, and the children can continue to practice any given lesson throughout the day.
“If we have a 4-year-old who is able to do addition, and a 4-year-old who is still learning all of their numbers, they won’t be forced to work at the same level. They all work at their own pace,” De Hart added.
Montessori Peace Academy also follows the traditional Montessori belief of giving children freedom within limits, Roodvoets said.
“Mixed age groups allow for a natural dynamic of children helping and learning from each other. Montessori strongly emphasizes practical life skills and educating the whole child,” Roodvoets said.
While Montessori Peace Academy is similar to other Montessori schools in many ways, De Hart said it is different in a very important way.
“Our small class size helps set us apart,” she said.
De Hart and Roodvoets are both looking forward to the first day of school on August 7, and welcoming new and returning students to the classroom.
They are also immensely proud of how much Montessori Peace Academy has grown over the last three years, and how many of their enrollments are the result of enthusiastic parent referrals.
“We have really close personal relationships with all of the families in our school,” De Hart said, adding that she is thrilled the way families have supported her, the staff and the school from the beginning.
“I have really loved the community that has been built from our school. This past school year, completely on their own, a bunch of the dads got together and arranged this whole dad-kid camping trip.
“It completely warmed my heart, and I was so moved that our motto of ‘Small School, Big Community’ essentially came to life.”
Montessori Peace Academy
1331 E. Chandler Boulevard, Suite 101, Ahwatukee.
602-675-9501 or montessoripeaceacademy.godaddysites.com.
To schedule a tour, call or text or email MsLauren@MontessoriPeaceAcademy.com
