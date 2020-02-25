Advanced Dental Health office manager Shelly Hasch loves that the business is being welcomed to the community after mid-January’s move to new offices at 4350 E. Ray Road.
“People are being so kind and saying, ‘Welcome to Ahwatukee’ and I smile and say, ‘You’re welcome, but we’ve been here over 25 years,’ she laughed, explaining how their former offices at Warner Road and 51st Street was considered by some as “too far out” to be part of the Village.
The practice, founded in 1993 by Dr. Howard Snyder, now retired, was purchased by Dr. Todd R. Holton in 2018 and grew steadily.
Holton found his way to Ahwatukee after he and his wife Karen purchased a condo as a second home while their two daughters attended the School of Nursing at Arizona State University.
Elder daughter Taylor Laws graduated in December and her sister Ashley Holton graduates this spring.
After five years of traveling back and forth from Medford, Oregon, Holton and his wife opted to close his 26-year practice in Medford and make Arizona their home.
“What I love about providing dental care in Ahwatukee is that we have a great mix of people raising their families here as well as the patients that come and go with the hot weather,” Holton said, adding:
“It gives our practice a great dynamic, allowing us to serve people from many walks of life all over the world.”
Holton specializes in family and cosmetic dentistry.
The Montana native said he found the spirit of Ahwatukee much like that he and his family enjoyed in Medford.
“There’s a real sense of community in Ahwatukee and we love hearing about why people chose to come live in Arizona and settle here because everyone has a different story and background,” he said.
The new offices for Advanced Dental Health now add even more to his enjoyment of the area.
“We’ve been in our new location on Ray and 44th Street now for a month and we just love it here, and so do our patients,” he said, smiling proudly as he took in the lilac painted walls and the giant letters spelling “smile” over the reception desk.
“The space is very open and there are window views from many different locations throughout the office. It just makes the day seem brighter when you can look outside and see people, birds and activity. Our patients love the views as well as it’s much nicer than just staring at a wall or TV screen.”
Holton said the new space, which was completely gutted and renovated floor to ceiling, also provides a better “care model” for his patients.
“We aren’t the office that’s going to rush you in and out to make a quick buck; we have more patient rooms and the design of our waiting room is small because, quite frankly, we don’t want you waiting,” he said.
“We have an amazing new surgical suite where we can do sedation cases in a more private setting, which also works well when we have large cosmetic cases or children that need a quieter space with room for parents to be in with them if they wish,” he added, noting:
“The space just gives off a good vibe for everyone; that’s why we designed and decorated it to make it feel almost like coming home instead of just going to a medical building.”
Advanced Dental Health & Orthodontics partners with Dr. Heath Snell, DDS, to provide sedation surgical services and assist with in-house wisdom teeth removal.
A Mesa native, Snell received advanced training to be certified to perform extraction of wisdom teeth and IV sedation.
Snell said sedation dentistry is beneficial to patients for many reasons, a big one being help to those with dental phobia – as studies have shown up to 50 percent of people avoid dental care due to fear and anxiety.
“Sedation dentistry allows patients who are nervous or afraid of going to the dentist to get treatment done that they’ve been putting off for years all in one long visit where the can be ‘asleep,’” he said, air-quoting asleep. “We can do multiple procedures under sedation like Perio Therapy, crowns, bridge preps, wisdom teeth removal and more.”
“Sedation is also an excellent option for those patients that have a severe gag reflex because it allows them to be able to relax during the procedure, making it easier for the dentist to do their work with the patient being in a comfortable state,” said Snell.
“I decided to specialize in sedation because I wanted to be able to offer the highest professional standard in an environment that’s convenient, comfortable and familiar to each patient,” he said.
“When I get to go into the office that the patient is used to, they see their team, as well as my team, working seamlessly together to provide the best possible care.”
Besides the new office space, Advanced Health and Dental has expanded insurance possibilities.
“We’re excited to now be in-network with most major PPO insurance companies. For years we were only in-network with Delta Dental and we just felt it was important to make ourselves and our dental care more available to those that are covered by insurance plans,” aid office manager Shelly Hasch.
The office is now in-network with companies including Aetna, United Healthcare, United Concordia, United Healthcare Medicare Dental and more.
“People are encouraged to call us for the complete list,” Hasch added. “We also have contracts in-process with several more insurance companies that are waiting to be accepted.”
Hasch said Advanced Dental also has financing options, and a recent mailer sent to Ahwatukee residents has limited time specials for those with and without insurance, and a “free second opinion.”
“We do a free second opinion because it’s very common for people to feel like they were over-diagnosed at another office,” said Hasch. “It’s common for someone to come in from an office needing 10 fillings and we can only find two. It happens.”
There are many advocates of the Advanced Dental Health webpage - ADHAZ.com, and one local resident, Tammy Hutson has the background in dental offices to add weight to her opinion.
“After spending over 20 years in the dental profession, I know the importance and the expectations that come with running a great dental office. Dr. Holton and his staff have shown their care, concern and expertise in this area” Hutson said.
“The smallest things like a smile from the front desk goes a long way and provide a level of comfort for some that is greatly needed,” she continued. “Futhermore, Dr. Holton is very knowledgeable and gentle, with an amazing chair-side manner. “
Holton said his office is family-friendly with patients of all ages.
“The services that we provide at Advanced Dental Health are unique compared to most dental offices because we really believe in being on top of the technology that is available,” he said.
“We have a same-day crown machine so when a patient needs a new crown, in most cases they leave with their new tooth that day; there’s no need to put on a temporary crown and come back two weeks later after its been made in a dental lab,” he said adding root canals can also be followed with same-day crowns.
And there’s one particular procedure Holton says that always brings him great satisfaction.
“One of my favorite things to do is complete smile restoration. I have seen many patients over the years that don’t like to smile and show their teeth for various reasons and it’s just priceless to me when I can give them their smile back,” he said.
Information: 480-405-0300.
