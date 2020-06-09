Monica Brown is a different kind of coach.
While she coaches businesses, groups and individuals, her goal is not to help them succeed in the typical way that success is measured.
Instead, she leads meditation sessions for them.
“There are studies that show that regular meditation can boost the immune system, improve one’s ability to regulate stress, enhances cognitive abilities and creativity and regulate emotions,” said Brown.
“For businesses, this means greater innovation, happier employees, more positive employee to employee relationships and greater productivity.”
During the pandemic, Brown said she recognizes the particularly stressful conditions that first responders, healthcare workers and other “frontline” employees are encountering.
So, she has developed a video meditation to help them calm their frayed nerves.
“While in the midst of COVID-19 I am also creating custom one-of-a-kind meditations for clients and offering online classes to assist people in boosting their immune system and shutting down the worry that they are experiencing,” said the longtime Ahwatukee resident and former Phoenix police officer.
“When COVID-19 cases began rising and Arizona moved into lockdown, I felt compelled to create a meditation to assist frontline workers and first responders in stopping the fight-or-flight response that they may be experiencing so that they could stay physically, mentally and emotionally healthy short and long term,” she explained.
That stress reminds her of some days as a police officer, though she added, “looking back, the occasional intense day I experienced was nothing compared to what frontline and first responders are facing right now.”
“Staying in the fight-or-flight response over a period of time becomes a chemical assault on the body,” she said. “Our frontline and first responders are facing bigger challenges than ever before and I wanted to do my part in supporting them.”
She developed the meditative video in collaboration with a musician named Anaamaly.
It can be downloaded at bit.ly/FirstLineResponders-download and viewed on YouTube at bit.ly/FirstLineResponders-video.
“I’ve had a lot of positive response from those that have experienced the meditation,” Brown said. “The intention with creating this meditation was to be of service and have the meditation freely available to any front line/ first responder that wanted it. It is currently in a few places waiting for approval so that it can be shared within those government and hospital institutions.”
Brown said she got into her current job after choosing “to make some major changes in my life.”
“Big change came with challenges,” she said, adding that over time “I noticed that I had organically created a system for making tangible and desirable changes in any area of my life.
“This system is repeatable, step by step. I have talked to many people that settle in their lives for mediocrity instead of creating a life they love living. Thing is, they usually know what they want; whether it is a knock-your-socks-off long-term romantic partnership, a profession that excites them enough to get up and go to work in the morning or to just wake up every day feeling amazing,” she explained.
“People are afraid to take the steps towards what they want,” she added. “I am passionate about happiness and living a vibrant life. A person gets one life, this isn’t a dress rehearsal. I stepped into coaching to help people be happy and live a fulfilling life.”
She describes her clients as “visionaries that want to have a positive impact in the world while making a good living with time left over at the end of the day to enjoy their personal life.”
“I help them get crystal clear about their goals and what area of their life to focus on first,” she said. “We work together to create a “roadmap” to their goals. I take them step by step through my system and support them as they create tangible changes in their lives.”
She has spent years guiding meditations and this year donated some of her time to training student nurses at a Veterans Administration hospital in Miami “to boost the immune system and lower stress.”
Patrons of the Pomegranate Café in Ahwatukee also may remember her weekly meditation sessions that she held for two years at the Pomegranate Café. Brown also donated time to leading a meditation session for Kyrene elementary school teachers.
For information on her services: monicabrowncoaching.com or 480-510-6885.
