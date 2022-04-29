New pediatric dentist comes to town

Entering the Ahwatukee office of Dr. Henry Martinez’s Big Apple Pediatric Dentistry, curiosity is sparked upon seeing the facing wall: Two doors: one normal size, the other, in matching burgundy paint and matching quality, a mere four feet high.
This is but one of several special child-size touches Dr. Martinez has built into his pediatric dental office at 1345 E. Chandler Blvd.
They were specifically created to accommodate, and fascinate, his young patients.
“We want to make children feel welcome when they come to the Big Apple Pediatric Dentistry,” said Martinez. “Our goal is to have every patient feel comfortable and happy about visiting the dentist, and to create a lifelong positive attitude towards dental care.”
Martinez suggests children come to Big Apple Pediatric Dentistry “by the age of 1.” He accepts patients up to 21, offering a full range of routine and complex dental procedures for infants, children, adolescents, and special-needs patients in a child-friendly environment
First-time patients not only get a hearty, smiling welcome but the knowledge that a special stuffed bear will be donated to a child suffering from kidney disease.
That is due to his partnership with the Arizona-based MinMinBear Foundation.
“The MinMinBear Foundation offers advocacy, comfort, and education to individuals who are suffering from kidney disease. They provide teddy bears to children who are in their kidney health journey,” Martinez explained.
And he’s launching his Ahwatukee practice with a generous philanthropic program.
“For every new patient that comes into our office, we will be donating a MinMinBear to a patient suffering from kidney disease,” he said.
“As this is my first dental office, technically every patient that we see from the beginning will be a new patient,” he said, smiling. “This is a great way to not only give back but to also create awareness for kidney disease.”
“There’s also a really cool connection between the founders of the MinMinBear Foundation and myself,” he added. “The founders are a husband and wife team: Rachelle McCray and Charles Driscoll. I actually went to junior high and high school with them. Charles and Rachelle, who is a former Miss Arizona, Cardinals cheerleader, and QVC host, started the foundation in 2020,” he explained.
“A very interesting part of this connection is that during our high school graduation back in 2002 at Dobson High School, Rachelle’s mother, Mindy McCray, actually fainted in the stands and was rushed to the hospital. She was subsequently diagnosed with Alport Syndrome.”
According to her daughter Rachelle, the following day in the hospital, Mindy. McCray learned she was in renal failure. She received a kidney transplant in 2005, yet is currently in end stage renal failure for the second time. She is once again seeking a donor.
Martinez said helping kidney disease sufferers is “near and dear” to his wife, Ukrainian-born Irina Martinez, who battled it for 14 years.
“My wife, who is also a dentist, was diagnosed in 2008 with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. Her kidney disease worsened and she was placed on peritoneal dialysis in 2012. Fortunately for her, she was lucky enough to receive a kidney transplant in 2015 and her health has been great so far! With her kidney transplant and renewed health, we were able to become pregnant and were blessed with a son in 2019.”
Their son, Henry, is now an active 2 ½ year old.
“I owe everything to modern medicine and my wife being able to receive a kidney transplant because without it, my wife and son would not be here today,” Martinez said.
Martinez is a board-certified pediatric dentist and a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry. He obtained his doctor of dental medicine at the Arizona School of Dentistry and Oral Health, where he chairs the alumni board.
Following dental school, Martinez followed his passion for providing dental care to children and people with special needs by completing his pediatric dental residency training at New York City’s Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center, now known as BronxCare Health system.
There he received extensive training in all aspects of pediatric dentistry including sedation and hospital dentistry. He also earned a bachelor of science in kinesiology from Arizona State University, and a master of biomedical sciences from the University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey. He is a diplomate with the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry and a fellow with the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry.
In keeping with his passion for children’s dental and physical health, Martinez also serves in the Dentistry & Oral Surgery Department at Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
Opening on Monday, Dr. Martinez explains Big Apple Pediatric Dentistry has meaning behind its colorful name and logo.
“I selected the name Big Apple Pediatric Dentistry because I wanted to create a different themed pediatric dental office, and I wanted to have a destination as a theme and there is no other experience like New York City,” he said.
“As many people who’ve had the opportunity to live in New York City, I was enthralled with living in the big city environment. It became a special place for me and really helped me to become the person I am today. I wanted to recreate a small fraction of that for our patients - a pediatric dental office that appeals to children from all ages.
“Pediatric dentists take additional two to three years to focus exclusively on the oral health, growth and development of children. Just like a pediatrician is a doctor specific for children, a pediatric dentist is a dentist specific for children and adolescents,” he said.
Information: BigApplePediatricDentistry.com or 602-935-7427 or office@bigapplepediatricdentistry.com
