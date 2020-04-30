On March 19, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a state-wide “stay at home” order, shutting down all non-essential businesses. California was the first state to take this measure, which affects 40 million people.
Many other states have strongly encouraged residents to stay at home except for getting essential supplies and services. Many schools, libraries, beaches, and public parks have been closed. Hospitals, doctors and dentists were told to cancel non-emergency procedures.
With much of America following these orders, around 27 million have filed for unemployment in the last five weeks and thousands of businesses have closed. This is not just a coronavirus pandemic health crisis, but also a major economic and financial crisis.
While many businesses are collapsing, the grocery and trucking business have been booming. For many grocery stores, normally two large food trailers delivered every week are enough to stock a grocery store.
However, due to panic buying, it now takes six large trailers delivered and there are still empty shelves. Shortages of toilet paper, cleaning supplies, pasta, and many other items are common.
Whenever there is major societal upheaval, there can be great financial opportunities.
When the internet became a new technology, new companies such as Yahoo and eBay made their founders billionaires and early investors mega-millionaires. When buying online became widely acceptable, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos became the richest person in the world. The social media craze has made Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg rich.
When it became clear how polluted air caused major medical problems, Elon Musk started Tesla, the market leader in electric cars.
On June 29, 2010, Tesla stock went public at $17 per share and reached an all-time high of $917 per share on Feb. 29, 2020. Its market capitalization (total stock value) exceeded General Motors and Ford combined.
The coronavirus pandemic has forced the shutdown of much of the world’s economy. People in terribly polluted cities in India and California are seeing nearby mountains clearly for the first time in decades.
In Venice, Italy, canals, you now see dolphins swimming instead of tourists in gondolas. In a town in Wales, England, mountain goats now roam the streets.
Heavy air pollution attacks humans and results in chronic bronchitis, asthma, emphysema, and lung cancer. Lung cancer kills more Americans than the next three leading causes of cancer combined (colon, breast, and prostate).
The World Health Organization estimates that bad air pollution is an invisible killer that causes: 29 percent of deaths from lung cancer; 24 percent from stroke; 25 percent from heart disease; and 43 percent of deaths from lung disease. Once the body and especially the lungs are weakened by air pollution, coronavirus can kill you.
There is a solution. California is the leading clean energy environmental state. In 2020, every new home built anywhere must have solar. By 2030, California wants to have 50 percent of its energy to shift from dirty fossil fuels to clean solar, wind, or geothermal.
The California Air Resources Board is taxing heavy users of fossil fuels, such as oil refineries and utility companies, and issuing millions of grants for new clean energy technology.
There are opportunities to save the planet and be rewarded by good investment returns and tax benefits such as the 26 percent solar tax credit.
Free webinar: A free webinar on solar investment opportunities in California will be held 6-7 p.m. May 13 and 6-7 p.m. May 19. RSVP by contacting Dr. Harold Wong at 480-706-0177 or harold_wong@hotmail.com.
Harold Wong earned his Ph.D. in economics at University of California/Berkeley and has appeared on over 400 TV/radio programs.
