Yoasis owners Morris and Emmie Howell have have announced that the local dessert favorite is facing the end of its run.
In a statement posted on their Facebook page, Emmie wrote, “To the Foothills community, I praise God for all of you. You have been so supportive and very generous through this time of crisis. May God bless you all a thousand folds and keep you safe and healthy.
“I have been praying for a miracle for us to get through this without closing the shop. As of now, we are still uncertain.”
The frozen yogurt shop has been trying to negotiate with the leasing company for lease assistance.
If the Safeway plaza owner at Desert Foothills Parkway and Chandler Boulevard and the Howells can’t reach a deal, the last swirl of the frozen delight will be served on May 5.
When the previous owners, Brian and Sue McHugh, were looking to sell the yogurt business they built from scratch, they hoped the new owners would continue their reputation as strong supporters of the local needs in the community.
In 2017, the Howells – who live in Mesa – promised to do just that.
The Howell family supported local programs for youth and made Yoasis a safe haven for Cerritos Elementary and Altadena Middle School kids to hang out after school.
The Howells also have donated their water on numerous occasions to local car wash fundraisers such as those held by the dance troupe at Innerlight Dance, also located in the plaza and scrambling to make ends meet with virtual dance lessons.
The Howells also freely loaned out their party room space to host story time sessions, chess clubs, Bible study groups and local business meetings.
In trying to adjust for quarantine and social distancing guidelines, the owners offered drive-up “cup o’ yo” specials.
But even drive-thru service might not be enough to save the shop.
Regardless of the financial risk, the restaurant is still fulfilling its promise to the McHughs.
The Howells have offered free yogurt bowls to those on the front lines at local hospitals and health clinics who continue fighting the virus and comforting those who are sick.
Yoasis was operated for seven years by the McHughs, who moved on to a new life and career in late 2017 in Ohio.
“Manufacturing in Phoenix has gone through some rough times, and when [my husband] landed an awesome opportunity with Honeywell in Ohio and I was also able to find a position in Ohio, it only made sense to move since our children have now lives of their own,” said Sue, who planned to run an Einstein Bros. Bagels.
“We seriously thought about keeping the store and managing from a distance,” she said at the time. “However, we knew our best would not be given to our customers any longer and we just couldn’t do that.”
The Howells are settling in with their new business – and plan to resettle with it.
Morris back in 2017 told AFN that he and his wife weren’t looking for anything special when he decided he wanted to own a business “where no one could fire me but me.”
Previously employed in the semiconductor industry, Morris said he and his wife came across Yoasis.
“We weren’t looking for anything specific, but when we found this, we were really impressed. The previous owners did an excellent job,” he said.
While the opportunities in Ohio were too sweet for the McHughs to pass by, their departure was bittersweet in some ways.
“We started up the shop from our dreams,” Sue said. “We designed it, built it and poured our lives into it. Our mission was to have the best product and offer the best customer service, all while giving back to the community who supported us. We did all that and have no regrets and will miss our baby dearly.”
“We did not have a special recipe, but we did have a dairy that we favored from California that really not many yogurts companies use here in Arizona,” she added.
Over the years, the McHughs not only won numerous awards, but raised $85,000 in donations for numerous causes in the community.
