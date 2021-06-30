The third installment of an Ahwatukee travel agent’s series of monthly gatherings called “What If” will be held 5-8 p.m. today, June 30, at Foothills Golf Club, 2201 E. Clubhouse Drive, in Ahwatukee.
The event will feature games, a DJ and karaoke, opportunities to meet local small business owners. There will be food and beverages for purchase.
Dream Vacations travel specialist JoAnne Michaud and Phoenix businessman Don Bridges started the monthly What If events in April to connect businesses and the community.
More than 20 local businesses will be at the event today, and Michaud is encouraging people to bring a lawn chair and plan to stay, since there also will be raffles as well as entertainment.
In addition the featured charity is The Exchange Club of Phoenix and attendees are encouraged to make a donation.
Bridges, owner of a business publication called Kups2020, and Michaud came up with the idea as the pandemic dragged on.
As they pondered how businesses and the community could reconnect after the pandemic, they built their series around the theme “What If.”
For example, some of the questions they discussed included: “What if we created more opportunities for businesses and people to come together?” “What if a neighbor and another member of the community decided to start a new business?” “What if I stopped by an event and made new friends?” “What if I refer a neighbor to a new local business that I know?”
The event is free, so Michaud and Bridges are hoping people will support the Exchange Club.
Information: facebook.com/events and search by “What If.”
