Laura Lopez’s family loves spaghetti and meatballs, so when she saw a television segment on By the Bucket in Payson last year, she and her husband Chris took an exploratory drive.
What they discovered was not only great to-go hot spaghetti and meatballs with tasty freshly-made garlic bread, but an opportunity to invest in a license to open their own By the Bucket eatery in Ahwatukee.
“We took a weekend drive up to Payson and learned the founder of By the Bucket was interested in selling licenses. We actually purchased the license for this location and own the business,” she said. “We thought it was an amazing opportunity and decided to go for it.”
Lopez said she’s anticipating opening her doors sometime this month.
The new business, she explained, serves hot spaghetti and meatballs, yet shouldn’t be considered a restaurant in the traditional sense.
“It’s not really a restaurant; it’s strictly take-out,” explained Lopez, who has a son, Aidan, 9, and daughter Alex, 12, a sixth grader at Altadena Middle School.
After four years, Lopez is leaving her position as support staff May 14 at Kyrene Monte Vista Elementary, where Aidan is a fourth grader.
As an independent licensee, By the Bucket Ahwatukee varies a bit from the original one founded by Bret daCosta in Payson.
Their decor is similar, but Lopez has added her touches to the 1,200 square foot establishment. Black and white checkered tiles augment the traditional red and green colors on the wall and counters.
“I wanted to give it a little retro-ish Italian feel,” said Lopez as she looked around proudly at the L-shaped counter that fronts the back-of-the-space kitchen area. “The name’s the same, the food items are the same and we use the same recipes.”
Lopez, who has lived with her husband in Ahwatukee for 20 years, was well aware of where she wanted to place her new hot spaghetti to go venture –1420 E. Chandler Blvd.
“One reason I chose this location is I’m up and down this street at least 10 times a day,” she explained. “My daughter goes to the Innerlight Dance Center, there’s a Tae Kwon Do in the center and Anytime Fitness right next door. I hope the garlic aroma won’t be distracting.”
“I know there are a lot of other parents like me who sometimes don’t have the time or the energy to make dinner, and this location with hot spaghetti to go will be perfect for them,” said Lopez. “This gives them another quick meal option.”
By the Bucket Ahwatukee’s menu starts with the Famiglia Bucket that offers 1.5 pounds of hot spaghetti with marinara sauce, a half loaf of garlic bread with the option of upgrading to a whole loaf. Two-ounce meatballs, available for $1.50 each, can be added to any bucket order.
The smallest hot spaghetti to-go option is the Bambino Bucket that provides a half pound of spaghetti and marinara sauce with three pieces of garlic bread for $7.
“Our garlic bread is amazing,” gushed Lopez. “The bread is melt-in-your-mouth, and made with our garlic butter spread and then toasted to-order. It’s great dipped into our marinara sauce, and you can order extra sauce just for that.”
Also available at By the Bucket Hot Spaghetti to Go is a meatball sub with three meatballs and marinara covered with Boar’s Head mozzarella cheese for $9; New York cheesecake by the slice with complimentary drizzle of strawberry, caramel or chocolate; and 20-ounce bottles of soda for $2.50 or water for $2.
Lopez said her hours are subject to change once she sees what the market traffic brings, but to start they are open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday’s noon to 6 p.m.
“We’ll play it by ear for now,” she said. “I have my brother helping, we’ve hired some local high school students who will start after their finals are over, and I will be there with my friends and husband helping out when they’re able.”
Even with the prevalence of locals obtaining their vaccinations, Lopez said By the Bucket is perfect for those still hesitant to eat out.
“In these uncertain times, it was a no-brainer to start this business. You can come in and order or you can place your order online. There’s no seating area.”
Born and raised in El Paso, Texas, Lopez came to Ahwatukee 20 years ago when she was employed in the hotel business in sales, working at Hilton Hotels, the Airport Marriott and later the Marriott Resort at The Buttes.
It was while waiting for a flight back to El Paso at Christmas in 2001 that she met her husband, Chris Lopez, who was also heading to visit his parents in El Paso.
When their daughter, Alexandra was born, Lopez opted to be a stay-at-home mom.
“It was too hard to leave her, and I was blessed to become a stay-at-home mom,” she smiled.
Now Lopez is ready to put her organizational and business skills to work by owning her own small business.
“I’m excited about this. We think it will be an amazing opportunity, and hope the Ahwatukee community and people in the surrounding areas will come give us a try,” she said.
Information: BytheBucket.com/Ahwatukee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.